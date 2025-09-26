Alberta News

More crews arriving as search for missing Alberta boy approaches one-week mark

Search for boy continues

Darius Macdougall, 6, of Lethbridge, Alta., is shown in this RCMP missing person handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - RCMP (Mandatory Credit) Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

Searchers scouring mountainous terrain in southern Alberta for a missing six-year-old boy said Friday more help is on the way and that they’re not losing hope he’ll be found.

Adam Kennedy from Alberta Search and Rescue told a virtual news conference that 120 people, including trained volunteers, are on the ground in the Crowsnest Pass, looking for Darius Macdougall.

More are expected from Saskatchewan, he said.

After five days of searching, hopes remain high, he added.

"Everybody is still very optimistic," Kennedy said. "They're still out searching and aren't giving up hope."

Kennedy said some of the optimism stems from talks with wilderness experts. "Humans can go quite some time without food," he said. "There is plenty of water in the area. ... it's all of these considerations."

Darius, from Lethbridge, disappeared Sunday while on a walk with six young family members. Police have not publicly outlined how Darius got separated from the group or other details about his disappearance.

Searchers on the ground and in a helicopter, accompanied by drones and dogs, have been combing the area, but haven't discovered any sign of him. The boy has autism, so crews have said they are avoiding loud, unpleasant noises or bright lights at night. They are also playing one of the boy's favourite songs in hopes of luring him out of the woods.

RCMP Cpl. Gina Slaney said tactical support officers are also being brought in, and said a support centre has been set up at the Blairmore curling rink for community members to gather.

"These centres foster a sense of belonging and connection, especially with these incidents, which are extremely hard for everyone involved," she said.