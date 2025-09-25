Alberta News

RCMP clarify age of missing Alberta boy as search continues into day 5

Photo: RCMP Darius Macdougall

As the search continues for an Alberta boy missing in mountainous terrain, police are now giving a new age for him.

RCMP had previously said Darius Macdougall was five years old, but a Thursday news release states he is actually six, without explaining the discrepancy.

The search is now into its fifth day in the Crowsnest Pass area of Alberta's Rocky Mountains.

Rescuers say they are considering reinforcements from the military and other groups.

Mounties say the boy, from Lethbridge, Alta., didn't return from a walk with six young family members to their campsite.

They say he has autism and, while verbal, may not respond well to rescuers calling out his name.