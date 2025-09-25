Alberta News

Man, woman found dead after house fire in southern Alberta

RCMP say two people are dead after a house fire north of Calgary.

Police and fire crews responded to the blaze Wednesday morning in the hamlet of Torrington.

Mounties say the bodies were found after it was safe to enter the home.

The pair are believed to be a 57-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman who lived there.

Autopsies are scheduled to take place in Calgary.

Police say they don't believe the fire is suspicious but an investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2025.