Alberta News

'It's Nathan day': Calgary bridges named in honour of soldier killed in Afghanistan

'It's Nathan day'

Rachel Herbert stands before a Calgary bridge being named in honour of her brother, Cpl. Nathan Hornburg on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. The reservist from Calgary was killed in 2007 while working to recover a disabled tank under fire by the Taliban in Afghanistan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

Rachel Herbert says her little brother was a rock star among soldiers.

"He had all of those qualities that you look for in a brother," she said. "My little, loving, fun brother."

Cpl. Nathan Hornburg, a 24-year-old reservist in Canada's military, was a poster boy for all things good in a person, said his sister.

"I was just showing my kids, who never got to meet their uncle, a photo of him," Herbert said. "He was dressed in his army camo while out on a training operation, and he looks like a movie star soldier."

Hornburg, who joined the King's Own Calgary Regiment in 2001, became the 71st Canadian soldier to die in Afghanistan when he was killed in action on Sept. 24, 2007.

The Forces said he was hit by a mortar while trying to put a track back on a disabled Leopard tank.

Eighteen years later, two bridges on a major ring road in northwest Calgary have been named in his honour. Signs honouring Hornburg are to be placed near the West Bow Bridges on Calgary's Stoney Trail.

Herbert said Sept. 24 is a poignant day for her family.

"It's Nathan day," she said at ceremony Wednesday unveiling the signs for the bridges.

"Exactly 18 years to when he was killed in action in Afghanistan, and so many of the men who were with him ... gather with our family every year on this day.

"It was just totally fitting to have this honour and dedication."

Alberta Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen said a new bridge and the rehabilitated one next to it will bear Hornburg's name, as the province "recognizes the sacrifices" of those who serve their country.

Last year, the United Conservative Party government dedicated two bridges on southwest Anthony Henday Drive in Edmonton for two police officers killed in the line of duty in 2023.

Col. Chris Hunt from 3rd Canadian Division Headquarters called Hornburg "an ordinary Canadian who made the extraordinary decision" to fight for the rights of women and other Afghans against the Taliban.

He said Hornburg was given a citation for courage under fire.

"This bridge is a symbol of strength and excellence and that ... hard obstacles can be overcome when Canadians work together," said Hunt.

Alberta Opposition NDP leader Naheed Nenshi, who was at the ceremony, said he had the chance as mayor of Calgary to get to know the Hornburg family and others who lost loved ones in the war.

"I hope that the people who drive and see the sign are inspired to learn more about Nathan Hornburg ... to learn more about the sacrifices of our women and men in uniform," said Nenshi.

The signs have yet to be placed, as the ring road is under construction.

Herbert said her brother would have loved the honour.

"He was happy to be the centre of attention, so honestly it was so fitting," she said.

"We were driving down the Highway of Heroes when he was repatriated in Trenton. And there were just Canadian flags lining the bridge and people on every overpass, and he was treated like a true hero. And he would have loved that."