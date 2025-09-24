Alberta News

Search for five-year-old in southern Alberta stretches into fourth day

Search for boy hits day 4

Helicopters hum across a bright-blue sky in southern Alberta, as the search for a five-year-old autistic boy stretches into its fourth day.

The entrance to the campground where Darius Macdougall vanished Sunday is closed off to the public.

Darius didn't return from a walk with family to their campsite at Island Lake Campground near the Alberta-B.C. boundary.

Search crews have been on rotating shifts and sleeping at a nearby bible camp.

RCMP have said they remain optimistic the child will be found safely.

They say foul play isn't suspected but are keeping the investigation broad and looking at every possible angle of the disappearance.