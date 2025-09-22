Alberta News

Alberta RCMP deem death of amateur fighter not suspicious, conclude investigation

Photo: GoFundMe Trokon Dousuah

The criminal investigation has ended into the death of a fighter following a mixed martial arts charity event last year near Edmonton.

Alberta RCMP say they have deemed the death of Trokon Dousuah not suspicious.

Dousuah died on Nov. 25 of injuries sustained two days earlier in a charity fight organized by Ultra MMA at a community centre on Enoch Cree Nation.

Ultra MMA is linked to U.K.-based Ultra Events Ltd., a company previously cited for safety concerns in the death of a novice boxer at a charity match in the United Kingdom in 2022.

After Dousuah's death, the Alberta government launched a review of safety in combat sports.

Sport Minister Andrew Boitchenko said last week the review is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2025.