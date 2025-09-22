Alberta News

Search continues for five-year-old boy who disappeared from Alberta playground

Massive search for boy

Photo: RCMP Darius Macdougall

Searchers are continuing their efforts to find a five-year-old boy who disappeared over the weekend near a southern Alberta playground.

RCMP have said Darius Macdougall was last seen walking with his family south of Crowsnest Pass, near Island Lake Campground.

They say searchers scoured the area by land and by air Sunday but did not find the boy.

Police say the boy has a medical issue which may prevent him from responding to others.

Darius is described as being four-feet tall with short brown hair, and he was last seen wearing a blue-grey hoodie and sweatpants.

Crews have come in from British Columbia to help with the search, supported by drones, dogs and helicopters.