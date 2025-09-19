Alberta News

Woman, 18-month-old girl dead in Alberta highway crash

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP collar tab pin is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A woman and an 18-month-old girl are dead after a highway crash northeast of Calgary.

RCMP say the crash took place Wednesday night near the hamlet of Kathyrn.

They say a northbound pickup hit a semi truck heading south.

Police say the driver of the pickup, a 36-year-old woman from Hanna, Alta., died along with the toddler.

They say two other children were taken to hospital but did not say in what condition.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.