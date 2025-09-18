Alberta News

Police officers cleared by watchdog after man shot, killed at Edmonton hotel

Police cleared by watchdog

Photo: The Canadian Press An Edmonton Police Service car is pictured in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Alberta's police watchdog has cleared officers involved in shooting a man 18 times after he reportedly slashed tires at a south Edmonton hotel.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, or ASIRT, says it was reasonable for officers in the July 2021 shooting to believe the suspect was a risk to their lives.

Acting executive director Matthew Block says their use of force was proportionate and necessary and rules that there are no reasonable grounds to believe they committed an offence.

Police were called to the Ramada hotel parking lot after guests reported seeing a man, armed with what turned out to be an airsoft pistol, shooting and slashing tires.

Officers told ASIRT that they demanded he drop the gun and, after a brief chase, three officers fired their carbines and the man was hit 18 times in the head, neck, torso and extremities.

Toxicology results show the man had ingested methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis before he died.