Alberta's Smith directs her minister to secure provincial control over immigration

Taking over immigration

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, right, stands with new Minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade, and Immigration, Joseph Schow, following a swearing in ceremony in Calgary, Alta., Friday, May 16, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Premier Danielle Smith is directing her jobs minister to use all legal means possible to give Alberta more control over immigration.

In a new mandate letter given to Joseph Schow, Smith says Alberta needs more control over immigration to ensure the province sees sustainable levels of newcomers.

The letter says Canadian citizens should have first access to jobs and that young people should be prioritized over temporary foreign workers.

Immigration is increasingly becoming a focal point for Smith and her government.

The mandate letter comes as the premier and her Alberta Next panel travels the province to hear from Albertans on different ways the province can wrestle power from Ottawa, including over immigration.

The panel's proposal is to have Alberta create its own immigration system and cut off newcomers who aren't approved from accessing services like health care.