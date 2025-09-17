Alberta News

Investigation determines bomb threat at Calgary Airport not credible

The Canadian Press



An investigation has determined that threats of bombs aboard flights from Germany to Calgary on Monday afternoon were not credible.

YYC was shut down just after 2 p.m. Monday afternoon and out of an abundance of caution North American Aerospace Defense Command CF-18 aircraft and F-15 fighter aircraft, responded to three commercial passenger aircraft flying from Germany to Calgary after Canadian authorities received reports of bomb threats aboard those flights.

Minister of Defence David McGuinty provided a statement to Canadian Press on Monday night.

“I think what it should indicate to Canadians is that NORAD did its job and it did it very, very well. Fighter jets were scrambled. There was a bomb threat, the RCMP is now in charge of the file. They have taken control of the situation and all seems to be fine," says McGuinty.



All three of commercial aircraft landed without incident.

CTV News is reporting that supporting aerial refuelling aircraft responded to a threat to three commercial passenger aircraft. All the aircraft landed, and the passengers disembarked safely.

Prime Minister Mark Carney posted on X, saying, “Grateful to (NORAD command) for their swift responses and coordination to protect our skies, and ensure the safety and security of Canadians at all times.”

-with files from CTV News