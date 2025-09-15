Alberta News

Alberta adds citizenship status to ID cards to streamline service, protect elections

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith answers a question from the media during the 2025 summer meetings of Canada’s premiers at the Deerhurst Resort in Huntsville, Ont., on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government is adding proof of citizenship markers to driver's licences and other forms of identification to streamline services and prevent election fraud.

She says this will make it easier for students and the disabled to get funding given they have to prove their citizenship to do so.

She says the goal is also to protect democracy to make sure that only citizens vote.

Smith says non-citizens like permanent residents who can get a driver's licences will not have any notation on their IDs.

Alberta Health Care numbers will also be added to driver's licences.

The citizenship marker will appear as the letters CAN on the identification.