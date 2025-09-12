Boy, 14, charged after report of student with gun at Alberta high school

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A 14-year-old boy is facing weapons charges after police were called to a high school near Edmonton for a report of a student with a gun.

RCMP say a teacher called 911 on Thursday afternoon, after a student was seen with a gun in a classroom at the school in Sherwood Park, a suburb community east of Edmonton.

A suspect was taken into custody and Mounties recovered what they think is an imitation gun.

"There were no physical injuries reported as a result of this incident," RCMP said in a news release Friday.

The boy, who can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence.

He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

An email sent by the school division to parents Friday said crisis support staff would be at the school over the next few days to support staff and students.

An email to parents Thursday included an apology "for a failure in our communication software" that resulted in a delay in notifying them the school had been in lockdown.

"This delay was unacceptable, please know we are taking immediate steps to rectify this situation."