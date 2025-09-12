Mounties recover bodies of two missing boaters from lake in Rocky Mountains

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP collar tab pin is seen in Edmonton on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta RCMP have recovered the bodies of two boaters who disappeared last month after a canoe capsized on a lake in the Rocky Mountains.

Mounties have identified them as a 33-year-old woman from Banff, Alta., and a 34-year-old man from Canmore, Alta.

Four people were in the canoe when it overturned on Upper Kananaskis Lake, an area tucked behind several mountain tops near the Alberta-B.C. boundary.

RCMP have said bystanders in boats and on paddleboards pulled a 30-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman from the water but the two others were unaccounted for.

It was the second time in weeks that boaters died in the Rockies.

A 60-year-old man and his 30-year-old son died when a canoe capsized on Barrier Lake, an hour's drive west of Calgary.

A 56-year-old woman also in the boat was hospitalized with hypothermia.