Alberta premier praises first batch of national-interest projects

Photo: The Canadian Press Piping is seen on the top of a receiving platform which will be connected to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline terminus at the LNG Canada export terminal under construction, in Kitimat, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Alberta's premier says she sees promising signs in the first batch of projects announced under Ottawa's new fast-tracked approval process.

But environmentalists say the inclusion of liquefied natural gas locks Canada into a high-carbon future.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has named the first five proposals to be referred to the new Major Projects Office based in Calgary, which aims to speed development of projects deemed in the national interest.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says when she looked at the list, she thought leaders in Ottawa finally "get it" and that it shows a shift in government from the Trudeau era.

Topping the list is the second phase of LNG Canada in Kitimat, B.C., where natural gas piped from Alberta is chilled into a liquid state and loaded onto specialized tankers for export to Asia.

Carney also announced projects that may be added to the fast-track list after some further development, including Pathways carbon capture project proposed by Alberta's biggest oilsands companies.

“Nation building should secure Canada’s future, not tie us to the polluting past," said Aly Hyder Ali, oil and gas program manager at Environmental Defence.

"Expanding LNG in a climate crisis is a dangerous mistake."