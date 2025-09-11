Alberta men convicted in Coutts border blockade appealing convictions

Photo: The Canadian Press A truck adorned with Canadian and American flags is shown at the blockade at the United States border at Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

The Alberta Court of Appeal is scheduled to hear today the appeals of two men serving time for their roles in the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta.

Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick were sentenced a year ago to 6 1/2 years for mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Olienick was also convicted of possessing a pipe bomb.

The jury found them not guilty on a charge of conspiring to kill RCMP officers.

Carbert and Olienick are asking the court to overturn their convictions and, if that fails, to reduce their sentences.

The men were arrested after police found a cache of weapons, ammunition and body armour near the blockade at the Canada-U.S. border crossing.

The blockade was one of several held across the country to protest COVID-19 rules and vaccine mandates.