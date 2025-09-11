Carney unveils major projects list in Edmonton

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney delivers opening remarks at the Liberal caucus in Edmonton on Wednesday September 10, 2025.

UPDATE 9:30 a.m.

An expansion to the Port of Montreal and work to double liquefied natural gas production in B.C. are among five projects to be considered first for fast-track approval under the federal government's major projects legislation.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to formally release the project list in Edmonton on Thursday.

A draft news release obtained by The Canadian Press names five projects that will be considered for speedy approval by the government's major projects office, and five additional projects that require further development.

The five projects also include a first-of-its kind small modular reactor in Clarington, Ont., a new copper and zinc mine in Saskatchewan and an expansion of the Red Chris Mine copper operation in northwestern B.C.

The release says the LNG Canada Phase 2 project in Kitimat, B.C., which the government says would double Canada's liquefied natural gas production, would open a pathway for approval of other liquefied natural gas projects.

Some of the projects identified for further development include enhancements to the Port of Churchill in Manitoba, a high-speed rail line between Toronto and Québec City, a 50-gigawatt wind energy project in Nova Scotia and an Alberta-based carbon capture and storage project.

The projects listed for future development — which also include plans for all-weather road projects in Northern Canada to support potential critical mineral development — hit all of Canada's main regions.

Bill C-5, which moved through Parliament at lightning speed in the spring, is meant to streamline and speed up approvals for large infrastructure projects as the federal government looks to shore up Canada's economy against the tariff hits from the United States.

-with files from David Baxter in Ottawa

ORIGINAL 6:12 a.m.

Prime Minister Mark Carney will today unveil his government's list of candidates for major projects that could get fast-track approval as he pushes to spur investment and grow the economy.

Bill C-5, which moved through Parliament at lightning speed in the spring, is meant to streamline and speed up approvals for large infrastructure projects the prime minister and his cabinet decide are in the national interest.

Carney's government launched a new office over the summer to hasten project approvals, part of his government's response to the economic threats posed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

That projects office is being headed by former Trans Mountain board chair Dawn Farrell.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Wednesday she won't be concerned if a new oil pipeline is not on the initial list of projects.

She says the federal government needs to do more to attract new oil and gas investment and called again for the repeal of the West Coast tanker ban put in place by the previous Liberal government.