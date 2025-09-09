Alberta's Premier Smith to meet Prime Minister Carney in Edmonton, repeat her demands

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, meets with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith as the pair attend a Stampede breakfast in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, July 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to reiterate her policy demands face-to-face with Prime Minister Mark Carney Wednesday while he's in Edmonton to meet with his Liberal caucus.

Smith, on her weekend call-in radio show, says she's looking for "real movement" on nine federal policies she says have "pummeled" Alberta's economy and wellspring oil and gas industry.

Her wish list includes scrapping the greenhouse gas emissions cap and re-writing Bill C-69, long labelled the "no more pipelines act" by her government.

Smith says Carney must either repeal or "dramatically revise" those policies to kickstart the economy.

In the lead-up to the spring federal election, Smith warned of an "unprecedented national unity crisis" if her calls weren't met within six months.

Smith says she will tell the prime minister the same thing she told him the first time she met him in March and hopes to see "real action" from Carney before the end of the year.