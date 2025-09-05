Alberta boy, 12, charged with attempted murder in stabbing of younger brother

Photo: The Canadian Press Lethbridge Police Headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta., on March 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter

A 12-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after his seven-year-old brother was repeatedly stabbed in their home in southern Alberta.

Lethbridge police say their father called 911 last week after finding the younger boy with stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital with critical injuries before being airlifted to Edmonton, where he remains in stable condition.

Police say the older child told investigators an intruder had entered the home and attacked his brother before fleeing.

But police allege the 12-year-old repeatedly stabbed his brother and believed he had killed him.

The accused, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Acts, is also charged with aggravated assault.