Enbridge says it would pitch new Alberta-B.C. pipeline only under right conditions

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks at the Global Energy Show in Calgary on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel

Canada's biggest crude oil shipper says a lot needs to happen before it would propose a new pipeline to the West Coast.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has said she wants to see a pipeline running from her province to the Port of Prince Rupert, B.C., so that more oilsands crude can be exported to Asia by tanker.

She told a news conference Tuesday that the province has been in "active conversations" with pipeline companies and is "pretty close" to having a one or more come forward with a plan.

Smith has said the West Coast pipeline she envisions would test the Liberal federal government's new process to review projects deemed in the national interest within two years.

Enbridge Inc., which has a massive pipeline network spanning Canada and the United States, says it will always assess market-diversifying projects, provided there is a demand from the producers it serves.

It says in a statement that any new project would require careful consideration and real provincial and federal legislative change around carbon policies, regulatory timelines and Indigenous participation.

"We will be there to build what is needed for our shippers, for Alberta and for Canada — that’s our job, our mission as a company — but only when the conditions make sense and the right framework is in place," Enbridge said.

The CEO of federally owned pipeline operator Trans Mountain Corp. told reporters earlier this month that his company is among those Smith has spoken to about spearheading a new pipeline.

But Mark Maki said "optimizing the existing kit" is a priority over building something new for now.

Trans Mountain flows to the B.C. Lower Mainland is currently the only way Alberta producers can meaningfully access Asia-Pacific markets.

South Bow Corp., which operates the Keystone pipeline connecting Alberta crude to refineries in the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast, said in a statement it appreciates provincial and federal recognition of the need for increased pipeline capacity.

"South Bow carefully evaluates all opportunities, especially those that complement our current assets and strengthen our existing corridor."