Premier Smith to announce details surrounding promised Alberta Next panel

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks at the Global Energy Show in Calgary on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to announce today next steps in her plan to challenge what she and her government have called unfair intrusions from the federal government.

Smith will be in Calgary to announce details of the Alberta Next Panel.

She will be joined by Adam Legge of the Business Council of Alberta at a news conference in Heritage Park.

The premier has previously said she will chair the panel, which will tour the province to hear concerns and suggestions from Albertans about the province’s relationship with Prime Minister Mark Carney's government.

The panel announcement is set against voices calling for Alberta to hold a referendum to separate from Confederation.

Smith has said the Alberta Next Panel will hear recommendations on potential referendum questions, including one on separation.