Alberta NDP Leader Nenshi wins seat in one of three byelections

Photo: The Canadian Press Leader of the Alberta NDP Naheed Nenshi speaks to media about the Alberta 2025 budget in Edmonton, on Thursday February 27, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi has held Edmonton-Strathcona for the New Democrats in one of three provincial byelections.

Unofficial results from Elections Alberta put him well ahead of the nearest competitor, United Conservative Party candidate Darby Crouch.

The NDP was also leading in Edmonton-Ellerslie where the party's candidate, Gurtej Singh Brar was ahead of United Conservative Party candidate Naresh Bhardwaj by over 500 votes with 46 of 55 polls reporting.

The United Conservatives' Tara Sawyer won Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills, where the third byelection was being held.

Speaking to supporters at an Edmonton hotel, Nenshi said voters sent a clear message that the UCP "doesn't have a plan for a better future, but Alberta's New Democrats do."

Nenshi has spent a year of sitting on the sidelines after winning the party's leadership race, and Edmonton-Strathcona was the seat held by former party leader and premier Rachel Notley.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2025.