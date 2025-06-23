Friend identifies second victim of rockfall in Banff National Park

Photo: The Canadian Press Hikers ignore a closed sign that blocks the trail to Bow Glacier Falls north of Lake Louise, Alta., in Banff National Park on Friday, June 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

UPDATE 2:41 p.m.

A survivor of a rockfall last week in Banff National Park is remembering 33-year-old friend Hamza Benhilal, who didn't make it out alive from under the rubble.

Khaled Elgamal, 28, of Surrey B.C., says his roommate and friend Benhilal was one of two people who died after a slab of mountain gave way last Thursday, raining rock down on hikers at Bow Glacier Falls.

The first person has been identified as 70-year-old Jutta Hinrichs, a retired university professor from Calgary.

Elgamal says he was visiting Banff with Benhilal, an engineer, when they heard the loud sound of rocks dislodging and started running.

Elgamal says he was crushed by the stones and is recovering in a Calgary hospital from a fractured pelvis and shoulder.

Parks Canada has closed the area around the falls, and says tests show the rock slide was the result of geological forces common in mountain areas.

ORIGINAL 9:55 a.m.

