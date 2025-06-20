Searchers recover second body after rockfall near Banff National Park hiking trail

Photo: The Canadian Press A rock slide, centre, is shown near Bow Glacier Falls north of Lake Louise, Alta. in Banff National Park on Thursday, June 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

Rescue teams searching for victims in a rockfall along a hiking trail in Banff National Park have found a second body.

Parks Canada and RCMP say the person was found this morning and officials are notifying family.

A 70-year-old woman from Calgary was first found dead at the site of Thursday's rock slide at Bow Glacier Falls, north of Lake Louise.

Three others were taken to hospital and are in stable condition.

Officials say no one else has been reported missing and there are no unidentified vehicles at the trailhead.

Teams have been using aircraft with infrared sensors to search debris at the site.

A geotechnical engineer has also been brought in to check the stability of the mountainside.