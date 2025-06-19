Police, rescuers respond as rock slide hits hikers in Banff; injuries undetermined

Photo: The Canadian Press Castle Mountain in Banff National Park is shown in a June 2023 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colette Derworiz

UPDATE 5:15 p.m.

Rescue crews, police and paramedics scrambled to a remote region of Banff National Park on Thursday amid reports that a group of hikers were hit by a rock slide, causing possible injuries and deaths.

“The initial report indicated there were multiple hikers and there may be serious injuries and/or fatalities,” RCMP Cpl. Gina Slaney said in a news release.

Parks Canada said in a statement it was it responding to a report of a serious rockfall near Bow Glacier Falls in the Alberta park.

The site is north of Lake Louise on the Icefields Parkway, about 200 kilometres northwest of Calgary.

Temporary road closures were expected on the Icefields Parkway near Bow Lake in order to allow responders to work. Parks Canada asked visitors to avoid the area.

STARS air ambulance spokeswoman Kate Langille said two units were deployed about 2 p.m. She said the organization would have more to say after crews returned to their bases in Edmonton and Calgary.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she was deeply saddened.

"We are thinking of all those involved and wishing for their safety as we await further details," she said in a post on social media.

"On behalf of Alberta's government, I also want to offer my most sincere gratitude to the emergency crews, including search and rescue teams and STARS air ambulance for responding quickly."

Federal Emergency Management Minister Eleanor Olszewski, also in a social media post, said: "My heart is with everyone affected by the rock slide near Bow Glacier Falls in Banff."

"Grateful to Parks Canada, STARS air ambulance and all first responders supporting the emergency response."

The Bow Glacier Falls hiking trail is a nine-kilometre route open year-round, running along the edges of Bow Lake. It's considered a moderate challenge for hikers, and day-trippers include families.

ORIGINAL 3:30 p.m.

RCMP and parks officials say hikers have been caught up in a rock slide in Banff National Park.

The nature and number of injuries have not been determined. The disaster occurred in a remote area with limited cell service.

"Parks Canada is responding to a report of a serious rockfall incident with involvement near Bow Glacier Falls in Banff National Park," the agency said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Police said they were notified around 1:30 p.m.

Parks Canada said it and other emergency crews were responding to the site, which is north of Lake Louise on the Icefields Parkway.

Temporary road closures are expected on the Icefields Parkway near Bow Lake in order to allow responders to work.

Parks Canada has asked visitors to avoid the area.