One dead, three hurt after rockfall hits hiking group at Banff National Park

Photo: The Canadian Press Castle Mountain in Banff National Park is shown in a June 2023 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colette Derworiz

UPDATE 9:50 p.m.

A rockfall at a popular hiking trail in Banff National Park killed one person and sent three to hospital Thursday, as rescue crews searched for others who might be missing.

Videos posted to social media of the rock slide at Bow Glacier Falls reportedly show massive rocks crashing down a mountainside, kicking up massive clouds of grey dust as people clambered to safety.

“RCMP have confirmed that one person was located deceased at the scene,” Alberta RCMP and Parks Canada said in a joint statement late Thursday.

“(The) search will continue tomorrow to confirm that no other hikers remain missing.”

Drones and dogs were helping with the search, and geotechnical tests would be done when assessors could get to the site, they said. Bow Lake was closed to visitors, and a no-fly zone was put in place.

Anyone missing a loved one was asked to call Parks Canada.

STARS air ambulance said two of the injured were airlifted to hospital in Calgary. A third person was taken by ground ambulance. Their conditions were not known.

The falls are part of the Bow Glacier Falls hiking trail, a nine-kilometre route open year-round, running along the edges of Bow Lake. It’s located about 200 kilometres west of Calgary, north of Lake Louise.

It is considered a moderate challenge for hikers and is used by tourists and day-trippers, including families.

Niclas Brundell of Canmore was hiking in the area with his wife and said the slide happened a little after noon.

Brundell, who said he was unable to immediately speak with The Canadian Press, told CBC that they heard rumbles and small rocks falling, prompting them to start leaving.

There were other hikers in the area, he said.

“People kept taking selfies and stuff, and both of us were taking it as a warning sign to at least keep further away from the mountainsides," he told CBC.

"All of a sudden, we heard this much louder noise, and I turned around and I see, basically, a whole shelf of a mountain come loose, like something I’ve never seen before.

"(It) almost looked like a slab avalanche but made of rock.”

He said there were at least 20 people in the area under the rockfall and, as it crashed down, it sent up the massive rolling dust cloud.

“The scariest part was that whole group underneath the waterfall just kind of disappeared into that cloud formation,” he said. “My wife thought the whole mountainside was coming loose."

They weren’t sure they could outrun the cloud, he said.

“I was just yelling at (my wife) to like, ‘Go, go, go! We need to run!’ And luckily, we got out.”

Evidence of the rockfall was visible from across the lake. The side of the mountain near a waterfall was darkened and worn, except for a large patch that was significantly lighter, where a heap of debris lay below.

Low-flying helicopters were seen scanning the area late Thursday, making several trips between the rockfall site and the Lodge at Bow Lake.

The parking lot to enter the lodge was closed to the public and media, and several ambulances were parked near the hotel.

On social media, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she was deeply saddened.

"We are thinking of all those involved and wishing for their safety as we await further details," she said.

"On behalf of Alberta's government, I also want to offer my most sincere gratitude to the emergency crews, including search and rescue teams and STARS air ambulance for responding quickly."

Federal Emergency Management Minister Eleanor Olszewski, also in a social media post, said: "My heart is with everyone affected by the rock slide near Bow Glacier Falls in Banff."

"Grateful to Parks Canada, STARS air ambulance and all first responders supporting the emergency response."

RCMP and Parks Canada said snow was expected on Friday.

UPDATE 5:15 p.m.

Rescue crews, police and paramedics scrambled to a remote region of Banff National Park on Thursday amid reports that a group of hikers were hit by a rock slide, causing possible injuries and deaths.

“The initial report indicated there were multiple hikers and there may be serious injuries and/or fatalities,” RCMP Cpl. Gina Slaney said in a news release.

Parks Canada said in a statement it was it responding to a report of a serious rockfall near Bow Glacier Falls in the Alberta park.

The site is north of Lake Louise on the Icefields Parkway, about 200 kilometres northwest of Calgary.

Temporary road closures were expected on the Icefields Parkway near Bow Lake in order to allow responders to work. Parks Canada asked visitors to avoid the area.

STARS air ambulance spokeswoman Kate Langille said two units were deployed about 2 p.m. She said the organization would have more to say after crews returned to their bases in Edmonton and Calgary.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she was deeply saddened.

"We are thinking of all those involved and wishing for their safety as we await further details," she said in a post on social media.

"On behalf of Alberta's government, I also want to offer my most sincere gratitude to the emergency crews, including search and rescue teams and STARS air ambulance for responding quickly."

Federal Emergency Management Minister Eleanor Olszewski, also in a social media post, said: "My heart is with everyone affected by the rock slide near Bow Glacier Falls in Banff."

"Grateful to Parks Canada, STARS air ambulance and all first responders supporting the emergency response."

The Bow Glacier Falls hiking trail is a nine-kilometre route open year-round, running along the edges of Bow Lake. It's considered a moderate challenge for hikers, and day-trippers include families.

ORIGINAL 3:30 p.m.

RCMP and parks officials say hikers have been caught up in a rock slide in Banff National Park.

The nature and number of injuries have not been determined. The disaster occurred in a remote area with limited cell service.

"Parks Canada is responding to a report of a serious rockfall incident with involvement near Bow Glacier Falls in Banff National Park," the agency said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Police said they were notified around 1:30 p.m.

Parks Canada said it and other emergency crews were responding to the site, which is north of Lake Louise on the Icefields Parkway.

Temporary road closures are expected on the Icefields Parkway near Bow Lake in order to allow responders to work.

Parks Canada has asked visitors to avoid the area.