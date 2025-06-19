Mounties say hikers caught up in a rock slide in Banff National Park

Photo: The Canadian Press Castle Mountain in Banff National Park is shown in a June 2023 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colette Derworiz

RCMP and parks officials say hikers have been caught up in a rock slide in Banff National Park.

The nature and number of injuries have not been determined. The disaster occurred in a remote area with limited cell service.

"Parks Canada is responding to a report of a serious rockfall incident with involvement near Bow Glacier Falls in Banff National Park," the agency said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Police said they were notified around 1:30 p.m.

Parks Canada said it and other emergency crews were responding to the site, which is north of Lake Louise on the Icefields Parkway.

Temporary road closures are expected on the Icefields Parkway near Bow Lake in order to allow responders to work.

Parks Canada has asked visitors to avoid the area.