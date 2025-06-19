Police recover body of 17-year-old boy who drowned in southern Alberta river

Photo: The Canadian Press Lethbridge Police Headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Police say they have recovered the body of a teen boy who drowned in an area river. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter

Police in southern Alberta say they have recovered the body of a teen boy who drowned in an area river.

Lethbridge police say the 17-year-old drowned Wednesday in the Oldman River, and that crews found the body in the area where he was last seen, near the High Level Bridge.

An autopsy will be conducted, but police say there is no evidence of foul play.

The boy was found with help from the Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services Water Rescue Team and Lethbridge and Area Search and Rescue.

The investigation will remain active pending the results of the autopsy.

Police say no further information is to be released.