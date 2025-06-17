Conservative MP resigns seat so Poilievre can run in Alberta byelection

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative MP for Battle River-Crowfoot Damien Kurek rises in the House of Commons on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Alberta Conservative Damien Kurek says he has officially resigned as an MP.

Kurek promised just after the April election that he would vacate his seat in the Battle River—Crowfoot riding to allow Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to run in a byelection.

Poilievre represented the Ottawa seat of Carleton for 20 years but lost it in April's general election to rookie Liberal Bruce Fanjoy.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has said he will call a byelection in the riding as soon as possible with "no games."

The byelection can be called no earlier than 11 days after the Speaker of the House of Commons formally informs the chief electoral officer of the vacancy.

With Kurek's resignation today that puts the first possible date for the byelection to happen into early August.