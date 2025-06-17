Alberta doctors association raises concerns over premier limiting free COVID vaccines

Photo: The Canadian Press Medical tools are pictured in an exam room at a health clinic in Calgary, Friday, July 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The organization representing Alberta doctors is joining health-care unions in raising concerns over Premier Danielle Smith’s decision to charge most Albertans for a COVID-19 vaccination this fall.

Dr. Shelley Duggan, president of the Alberta Medical Association, says the policy leaves behind many seniors and health-care workers, and doesn’t even mention pregnant individuals, First Nations, Inuit, Métis or members of other racialized groups.

The association head noted that goes against recommendations from Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

"Being unclear about policy and creating barriers to vaccination for the most high-need groups are counterproductive measures," Duggan said in a statement.

"We need a structured, substantial strategy, one that makes it as easy as possible for those who need vaccine the most to get it."

Smith has said the policy is about preventing wastage, recovering costs, and targeting COVID vaccinations to those who need them the most.

Her United Conservative Party government will still pay for some to get the shot, including those who have compromised immune systems or are on social programs. Seniors in a congregate setting will also be covered, but those 65 years or older who are living independently will need to pay.

The government has said it hasn't yet determined how much Albertans would pay, but it has estimated the cost to procure each shot is $110.

Local pharmacies will no longer be given a supply of COVID-19 shots, which will only be available through public health clinics through a phased delivery in the fall. The government has said the new approach will help it better know what to order in coming years.

On Monday, the United Nurses of Alberta and the Health Sciences Association of Alberta called for the government to reverse course and ensure vaccines are widely available, including for health-care workers.

They said staff should not be expected to put themselves in harm's way without protection, and said barriers to vaccination will put patients and the health-care system at risk.

Last week, Smith said $135 million got "flushed down the drain" last year with doses wasted in part because Albertans are increasingly choosing to not take them.

"I think it's because it doesn't work particularly well, if you want the truth," Smith said.

Just under 14 per cent of Alberta’s 4.8 million residents got vaccinated for the virus last season.

"It's those that are healthy, that choose to do it because they've talked to their doctors, those are the ones that will have a little bit lesser priority," she said.

She has pointed to higher influenza vaccination rates, pegged at 21 per cent last year, and has suggested that COVID vaccines don't match the effectiveness of others, including for the measles.

Duggan said she appreciates that the premier and Primary and Preventative Health Services Minister Adriana LaGrange have made recent comments encouraging measles vaccination.

"They should be saying so every time they stand up in front of Albertans. With every new infection, it’s more apparent that we need strong, structured and unwavering support for public health measures," said Duggan.

"Right now, we need everyone to receive the same simple message: measles vaccine is safe and it works to prevent measles."

Opposition NDP health critic Sarah Hoffman has accused Smith's government of undermining its own public vaccination efforts, and has called the new COVID vaccine policy dangerous, callous, and anti-science.

Public health-care experts say the province's new COVID-19 policy will create more barriers to getting vaccinated and also lead to higher costs as more people develop severe complications.