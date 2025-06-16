Health-care union calls for Alberta government to halt plan to limit free vaccines

Photo: The Canadian Press Premier of Alberta Danielle Smith speaks to media prior to the First Minister’s Meeting in Saskatoon on Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

A union representing 30,000 health-care workers in Alberta is calling on Premier Danielle Smith's government to reverse course and provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all front-line workers and any other Albertan who wants the shot.

The Health Sciences Association of Alberta says that is the best way to protect patients, reduce hospitalizations, and keep the health-care system strong.

Smith says the aim of the new policy, announced last week, is to prevent wastage, recover costs, and protect those who need it the most by giving them the COVID shot for free.

However, most Albertans, including health-care workers and seniors who live independently, will have to pay out of pocket.

Union vice-president Leanne Alfaro says COVID-19 continues to put vulnerable Albertans at risk and vaccines remain the most effective tool for protecting both individuals and broader health system.

She also says workers should not be expected to put themselves in harm’s way without basic protection.