Alberta reports 53 more cases of measles, surpasses 900 total cases since March

Photo: The Canadian Press A dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination awaits the next patient during a vaccine clinic at Southwestern Public Health in St. Thomas, Ont. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

Alberta has surpassed 900 cases of measles since the beginning of March.

Data from the provincial government's dashboard shows 53 more cases were confirmed over the weekend, bringing Alberta's total to 932.

The case count is the highest the province has seen in more than 40 years.

Alberta Medical Association president Dr. Shelley Duggan has said Canada is at risk of losing its measles-elimination status come October and that she doubts cases will be brought under control before then.

Health Canada says measles was eliminated in 1998 after being ruled no longer endemic.

Alberta's government says four people are in hospital with the highly contagious disease, including one person in intensive care.