Alberta premier says province is looking to entice private-sector pipeline builder

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks at the Global Energy Show in Calgary on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government is working to entice a private-sector player to build a crude pipeline to coastal waters.

She urged attendees at the Global Energy Show to keep up the pressure on Ottawa to help speed along such a nation-building project.

Smith has been enthusiastic about reviving a plan to ship oilsands crude to Prince Rupert on the northern B.C. coast for export to Asia.

But she says that's never going to happen as long as there's a tanker ban in place on the West Coast.

Smith is also keen on accessing global markets via a pipeline to the Port of Churchill in northern Manitoba, and praised Premier Wab Kinew for being open to that idea.

Smith says the federal government must understand what's at stake and anything less than success means failing to stand up for Canada and democracy.