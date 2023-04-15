Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue between and Pandosy and Water Streets   

Photo: Gowen Sutton Co. Ltd. / Library and Archives Canada / PA. The historical photo of Kelowna's Bernard Avenue, between Pandosy Street and Water Street, was found on Wikimedia Commons.

Photo: Terry Robertson Kelowna's Bernard Avenue today

The historical, upper photo looking down Bernard Avenue was taken just over 100 years ago, in 1920. Bernard Avenue was named after one of the two Leguime brothers when, in 1892, they laid out the Kelowna townsite. They also tagged Leon Avenue, located two blocks south, in honour of the other sibling surveyor.

The two men went on to establish the Leguime Brothers General Store that was located not far from where the “Sails” sculpture stands today.

The abundance of dark leaves on the trees suggests to me this photo was taken in the late spring or summer. The shortness of the shadow also identifies the historical photo as likely being exposed around the date of the summer solstice.

The sharp edges and deep black tone of the shadows point to it being a clear and sunny, Okanagan summer’s day. In addition, based on the angle of the shadows relative to the compass direction of Bernard Avenue, it is possible to say that it was the middle of that day, nearly 103 years ago that this scene was frozen in time.

If one looks carefully where the blue arrow is pointing, you can see the triangular peak of a top floor “false-front” wall on the building located near the centre of the top photo.

In the modern day, lower photo, one can just make out that the red arrow points to the same triangular, false gable-end peak feature, which has been retained on what is now the BMO building. The building on the current site incorporates the heritage “false-front” and brick-work façade finishing, for two storeys of the current, three-plus storey structure.

The lack of strong shadows, except for directly under some cars and the sparse yellow leaves on the trees in this photo confirm I took it on a cloudy day in late autumn.

The historical photo was found on Wikimedia Commons. Credit: Gowen Sutton Co. Ltd. / Library and Archives Canada / PA.

Support your local museums, archives and historical societies who are preserving the local history and heritage we all share. Please email your comments and suggestion to Terry at [email protected].

