A second look from Kelowna's Knox Mountain Park

Photo: G.H.E. Hudson (Courtesy Kelowna Public Archives)

Photo: Terry Robertson

Kelowna ... from the southeast corner of Knox Mountain Park in 1906 and 2019

In 1906 the population of the City of Kelowna was estimated at about 600. By 2019, the population had increased more than 200 times to in excess of 125,000 people.

Evidence of this can be readily seen in the (colour) 2019 photo from the vast increase in the number of private structures. One can also see transportation changes, with the steamship “Aberdeen” in 1906 (right in top photo) long since replaced by a modern highway and a bridge.

In the 2019 photo of Kelowna, some city streets, geographic locations and prominent structures have been identified and noted on the image. However, some roads, such as Highway 97 (Harvey Avenue), are difficult to precisely map out due to the high density of modern buildings and trees obscuring the road outline.

The annotations also show several distinctly shaped hills down the east side of the lake which can be identified in both images and used as reference points.

By matching the angle or separation distance between those reference points, as seen in the camera’s viewfinder, to the separation observed in the historical photo, it was possible to capture a modern digital image not far from where the original photographic plate was exposed.

Since the 2019 photo was taken, a number of changes have occurred. As a result, some features were not captured by this photo.

The mostly vacant space along the north side of Clement Avenue, from Richter Street to just west of the Sun Rype buildings, is today filled with a variety of more recent structures. Most notably missing from this shot is the new Canso “One Stop” convenience store, gas station and adjoining car wash.

This historical photo from the Kelowna Public Archives collection was taken by pioneer photographer G.H.E. Hudson.

