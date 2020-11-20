Choosing a project to help

Photo: Contributed

How do I choose a project To support?

This was a significant question for Jackie and me back in 1995 when we decided we would do something to help others in this world.

Early in the process, we looked at the possibility of running AIDS orphanages in Africa. We contacted a good friend who worked at the World Bank and she indicated that her office was running personal projects for AIDS orphans.

We took a look at their vision and accounts and thought it was a positive direction to head in.

Then, in 2008, I participated in a motorbike race through South Africa. We ventured for several days through a beautiful region called the Transkei. It was incredibly poor and on one particular day I was moved by the story of a village we were in that had lost more than 100 young children due to dysentery in the previous few months.

That was when we both realized that we could continue to plan to help orphans in homes, but there was a significant chance they would die from water borne disease or dirty water.

On your personal journey, you have to be able to engage with a problem and corresponding solution to passionately devote time and resources to solving the problems you take to heart. Whether at home or abroad there are no shortage of issues to dig into.

It is definitely worth taking a short vacation to take a look at a group that are doing work in that specific area so you can research the problem, but also one of the solution providers that you may be able to get behind.

Several years ago, the UN created the Millennium Development Goals. The graphic above shows you all the areas that are important to eventually solving poverty around the world.

Having gone through the process of identifying a problem and subsequently starting a charity I would absolutely recommend the following process: