Hailed as green energy source, northern Quebec lithium project divides Cree

Canada

Victim identified in alleged hit-and-run which police are treating as a homicide Police investigate homicide Photo: The Canadian Press A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Yonge Street as rain falls in downtown Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. Toronto police say an alleged hit-and-run that left one man dead in the city's east end is now being treated as a homicide. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives Toronto police say an alleged hit-and-run that left one man dead in the city's east end is now being treated as a homicide. They say officers were called to the area of Danforth and Cedarvale Avenues shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday for reports of a person injured in a collision. Police say the person hit by a vehicle was at a bar and the suspect was speaking with a group of people outside. They allege the suspect left the scene, got into the driver's seat of a vehicle and hit the person as he was walking along the sidewalk. Police say the suspect left the scene in a dark-coloured SUV after the collision and say the pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead and has been identified as Gabriel del Castillo Mullally, 25, of Toronto. Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to come forward.







Advocates come together to help sailors stuck for months on tugboats in Quebec port Stuck for months on tugboat Photo: The Canadian Press Two tugboats that have been detained by Transport Canada are shown in Trois-Rivières, Que. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Groups that advocate for seafarers are expressing concern for crew members who are spending a harsh Quebec winter aboard three tugboats that have been stuck in the port of Trois-Rivières for months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Morgan Lowrie Groups that advocate for seafarers are expressing concern for 11 sailors who are spending a harsh Quebec winter aboard three tugboats that have been detained for months in the port of Trois-Rivières. Paul Racette, who operates the Foyer des Marins seafarers' club in the port, said the workers, who hail from Mexico, Cuba and Guyana, aren't used to winter. "For them, 17 degrees is cold, so imagine them having to work outdoors at the temperatures we're having now," he said in an interview. Furthermore, they're weathering the winter on the moored tugboats, which he says aren't designed for long-term living. "It's very small, it's narrow, there are no conveniences inside, so it's problematic," he said. The boats, which are in the 30 to 40 metre range, were sold last year to a company that wants to bring them to the South American nation of Guyana. But they've been detained in the port, halfway between Quebec City and Montreal, since October due to what Transport Canada describes as "non-compliance with various international maritime conventions," including labour regulations that ensure the crew's well-being. "Before lifting the detention and authorizing the vessels to depart, Transport Canada will verify that the outstanding items have been rectified," wrote spokeswoman Sau Sau Liu. Racette said that while there were about 25 crew members originally, their numbers have dwindled to 11 as some have left and fewer have come to replace them. On a recent visit, two of the three tugboats could be seen moored along the river's edge, dwarfed in size by the much larger ship behind them. Canadian and Guyanese flags whipped in the wind as heavy snow fell. None of the sailors stepped out when a reporter stopped by, and Racette said none of the current crew wanted to speak with media out of concern they could face reprisals. The vice president for the St. Lawrence and East Coast for the Seafarers International Union of Canada, who has been working with the crew, said he's concerned about the sailors' working and living conditions. Vince Giannopoulos said some of these are matters of “base level legality,” including contracts. He said some of the seafarers were sent to the ships with only verbal agreements regarding pay, only to find upon arrival that the compensation in the written contract was far less than promised. His visits to the ship, the most recent of which was in December, revealed “all sorts of problems,” ranging from a lack of safety and cold-weather equipment to inadequate food, he said. “During a couple of my visits the crew was having Mr. Noodles three times a day,” he said. “That was their breakfast, lunch and supper. “It's hard to even find out where to begin with this story because there are just so many issues.” Mark Wong, a seafarer from Guyana, spent six months aboard the vessels working as an engineer before flying home in late December. While he found the living conditions aboard the tugboats to be generally good, the 59-year-old said it's the first time he's been stuck on a detained vessel for so long. He said the situation began to drag on as crew members had to be switched out and inspections kept revealing more issues to be fixed. He said the arrival of winter was "terrible," and his strongest memory is the ice on the deck. "I'm not accustomed to it," he said. Wong said he was one of those who arrived without a contract, and, while he's received his wages, he says the company still owes him leave pay. Despite the issues, he said he would be willing to go back. "Not in the winter though," he added. Racette said the seafarer's club, which has a small budget and is mostly volunteer-run, has been doing what it can to support the crew. Members visit the vessels to bring treats, chat, and encourage the seafarers to visit their clubhouse, which has a pool table, snacks, comfortable chairs and Internet access. Volunteers have come forward to help drive some of the crew to shopping centres or to attend a Spanish-language religious service, while community members have donated warm clothing, he said. More recently, he's been making an appeal for donations to take the crew on outings such as restaurant visits or bowling trips. While it's not clear how long it will take for the tugboats to get authorization to leave, Racette's opinion is that they'll remain in the port until at least April when the ice clears.

Documentary featuring rise of MuchMusic to premiere at SXSW Film Festival Doc on rise of MuchMusic Photo: The Canadian Press Justin Bieber arrives on the red carpet during the 2011 MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto in June of 2011. Canadian writer, actor and TV host Erica Ehm says a film about MuchMusic will debut at the South by Southwest Film Festival this spring. Ehm, who is best known as a pioneering video jockey at the channel now known simply as Much, says she has been "quietly" working as a consulting producer on the film. An Instagram post from Ehm says the documentary is called "299 Queen St West" -- the address of the building where the channel is housed - and will have its world premiere at the festival in March. The film, directed by Sean Menard and produced by Menard and Molly Ye, is listed on the SXSW website under the 24 Beats per Second banner, the festival's music documentary sidebar. The website says the film is 118 minutes long and "tells the story of a scrappy Canadian television upstart from the perspective of the VJ’s who at the time had no prior TV hosting experience, received no direction, no scripts and broadcasted live across the country." The SXSW Film Festival runs from March 10-18 in Austin, Texas.







Canada sends military aircraft into Haiti's skies as gang violence escalates Military plane to Haiti Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of National Defence Anita Anand Canada has sent one of its military planes to Haiti to help the country cope with escalating violence. A joint statement today from National Defence Minister Anita Anand and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada has deployed a CP-140 Aurora aircraft to help "disrupt the activities of gangs" in Haiti. Gang violence has become a reality for those living in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince since last summer, with hundreds having reportedly been kidnapped and killed. The UN has also said gangs are restricting access to necessities like health care and water and are also allegedly sexually assaulting women and children. Haiti's political and humanitarian crisis has led to calls for Western countries to intervene, with the Canadian government saying the aircraft deployment comes in direct response to Haiti's request for help. The government says the patrol aircraft is currently in Haiti and will remain there "for a number of days" to help with surveillance and intelligence efforts. The aircraft deployment is the latest step the government has taken to assist Haiti, and not indicative of a military intervention. Other support measures to date include levying sanctions against individuals it views as responsible for the violence in Haiti. "The deployment of a Canadian patrol aircraft will strengthen efforts to fight criminal acts of violence and to establish the conditions necessary for a peaceful and prosperous future," Anand said in Sunday's statement.

Five things to know about health-care talks Tuesday between Trudeau, premiers PM, premiers talk healthcare Photo: The Canadian Press Canadian premiers listen to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the closing news conference at the First Ministers Meeting in Ottawa, Tuesday October 3, 2017. On Tuesday in Ottawa, Canada's 13 premiers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will sit around the same table in person for the first time since COVID-19 hoping to find a path toward a new long-term health-care funding deal. Both sides are optimistic a deal will emerge but there are some big divides to overcome, including how much more money Ottawa is willing to put on the table, and how much accountability the provinces are willing to put up in return. The premiers have been asking for a new deal for more than two years. Trudeau kept punting until the COVID-19 crisis was largely over. That time has come. Trudeau has been clear a deal is not going to be finished this week. But here's a snapshot of how we got to this point, and what they're going to be talking about. Money, Money, Money, Money This year Canada expected to transfer almost $88 billion to the provinces and territories for health, education, social supports and equalization. The Canada Health Transfer, or CHT, is $45.2 billion, or 51 per cent of that. In their 2022-23 budgets, the provinces collectively forecast to spend $203.7 billion on health care. Ottawa's transfer accounts for 22 per cent of that. The provinces want that increased to 35 per cent, which would mean $26 billion more this year alone. "There's been continual demands for an increase in the CHT although I've never seen quite as large a demand for an increase as this one," said Gregory Marchildon, a professor emeritus at the Institute of Health Policy, Management and Evaluation at the University of Toronto. Trudeau intends to put an offer on the table Tuesday. It will not be an immediate increase of $26 billion, but Ottawa has been silent on where it will land. While it has existed in its current form only since 2004, some sort of federal health transfer dates from 1957, when Ottawa offered 50-50 funding for health care to provinces that agreed to provide public hospital services based on national standards. It has evolved and changed at least five times since then, including splitting the federal share between cash and a transfer of tax points — when the federal government cut its income tax rates and the provinces could raise their own in exchange. In 1995, then-finance minister Paul Martin, desperate to turn around Canada's debt problems, slashed the health and social transfer by 20 per cent, followed by a 15 per cent cut in 1996. Some provinces have said their health systems have never recovered. In 2004, a new deal was reached between the premiers and Martin, who by then was prime minister, to see the Canada Health Transfer increased six per cent a year for a decade. The Conservatives under prime minister Stephen Harper kept that in place, but told the provinces that in 2017-18, the CHT increase would be based on a three-year average of economic growth, but with a minimum increase of at least three per cent. Trudeau and the Liberals have maintained that. With economic growth, the annual CHT increase has averaged five per cent since 2017-18. Over the last 10 years, the CHT has increased 67 per cent, to $45 billion from about $27 billion in 2012-13. An attempt in 2016 to negotiate a new CHT deal mostly failed, resulting in one-on-one agreements between Ottawa and the provinces and territories to share $11.5 billion over 10 years, beginning in 2017-18, to improve mental-health and home care. Angling for Accountability In the split jurisdictional world Canada's governments live in, provinces are the ones who control health-care delivery. So for the most part, the federal government helps fund it and the provinces get to say how it's spent. The Canada Health Act, passed in 1984, sets out the guiding principles for recipients of the Canada Health Transfer, including that health-care systems must be universally accessible. Failing to abide by the principles can, and has, resulted in Ottawa clawing back some transfers. Trudeau has made clear any increase to federal health transfers must be met with provincial accountability to show results. The federal government has been frustrated at the lack of accountability from provinces over transfers for health care made during COVID-19. It is adamant that will not be the case with a new funding deal, and is looking at a combination of an annual increase to the CHT and separate deals to target specific problem areas, like health-care worker retention and training, access to family doctors, surgical backlogs, and data collection and sharing. The 2017 deals on mental-health and home care will be a bit of a model. Those deals saw Ottawa promise $11.5 billion over 10 years for the two areas, but in exchange provinces had to agree to a common set of principles and goals, and to report results. The Canadian Institute for Health Information was tapped to help collect and publish data. The most recent report in December is still laden with gaps and incomplete data. The reports note it will take time for the reporting to lead to change, and that provinces need to harmonize their data collection in order to better compare statistics across provincial lines. Marchildon said one of the biggest problems for the federal government in demanding accountability is that measuring health outcomes is difficult, and hard targets are rare. It’s all about the numbers Of course, it’s difficult to measure progress if you're not keeping track. Data — or the lack of it — is a long-standing weakness of Canada’s federalized system, with 13 separate health-care systems working alongside one another but not necessarily in tandem. In his first public overture to open negotiations with provinces on health funding in November, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told provincial health ministers the federal government would increase the Canada Health Transfer if provinces agree to work together on a “world-class health data system for Canada.” "It is the foundation for understanding what we're doing, who's receiving services, whether we're making improvements," said Kim McGrail, a professor with the University of British Columbia School of Population and Public Health. McGrail was one of several experts the federal government tasked with reporting on what a “world-class health data system” would look like in Canada. Gaps in Canada's data tripped up the national health responses in dozens of different ways during the pandemic, from tracking the number of COVID-19 cases to reporting adverse effects from vaccines. The same is true of tracking surgical backlogs and other information about how well, or not, the health system is working. "Data informs every part of the way we think about health," McGrail said, which includes the health of individual patients. Canadians who move from one province to another can’t easily access their records because the technology isn't compatible. It’s a problem that exists even within provinces, as incompatible technology makes records inaccessible between hospitals and clinics. "We need those technology systems to be able to talk to one another, to be able to to move data back and forth or to send messages back and forth in some way," she said. It's an expensive problem to fix. Just last week, Nova Scotia government signed a $365-million contract to bring new electronic health-care records to the province, which may or may not be compatible with other provincial systems. McGrail said investments will pay off if important information about the health of Canadians stops falling through the cracks. The expert panel delivered a report last year that will likely serve as a road map for improving data sharing in Canada. It includes 31 recommendations, starting with provinces, territories and the federal government agreeing on a shared national vision for health data. Ontario and Quebec have indicated a willingness to work with Ottawa on data, though other provinces have been less firm about it. Aging gracefully Provincial leaders have been able to agree with Ottawa on the need to reform Canada’s long-term care homes, though exactly how to accomplish that is still up for debate. Duclos has said helping Canadians "age with dignity" is one of Ottawa's priorities for a new health-care deal, and long-term care plays a major role in that. So does home care, and the 2017 bilateral deals already began to advance improvements on that front. Long-term care is an entirely different story. The pandemic cast a glaring light on the dismal conditions in care homes across the country, when COVID-19 outbreaks led to thousands of deaths and inhumane living conditions for seniors. The military and the Red Cross were summoned to help. In the early months of the pandemic, Canada had the worst record for COVID-19-related deaths in long-term care of the world’s wealthy countries. Meanwhile, residents were isolated from the outside world and workers struggled to provide basic care and ensure dignity. Experts and advocates say the problems long predate the pandemic, and have gone largely ignored until now. "Given the devastation that we've seen in the COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts on our health-care system … we're seeing this unprecedented moment where finally there's some hope of collaboration," said Dr. Amit Arya, a palliative care physician and founder of Doctors for Justice in Long-Term Care, which advocates for an overhaul of Ontario’s long-term care system. Governments are now scrambling to improve the conditions, as the number of people who need specialized care grows every year and the number of workers willing to provide that care dwindles. Several provinces have already announced plans to increase the number of hours of care residents receive per day and build new spaces for the growing number of seniors who are living longer with more serious cognitive and physical impairments. The federal government created a $1 billion "safe long-term care fund" during the pandemic to help pay for immediate infection prevention and control measures to stop the spread of the virus. The government also set aside $3 billion to help provinces bring homes in line with national standards for the design and operation of long-term care, though specific agreements with provinces haven’t yet been signed to deliver that money. Those standards were publicly released last week but are unlikely to factor into the health-care talks. Still, there is plenty of work that needs to be done if provinces have a hope of meeting the standards, especially when it comes to the workforce. "I think we're stepping into a crisis," said Dr. Joseph Wong, the founder of Yee Hong Centre for Geriatric Care, the largest non-profit nursing home in the country. He said Canada will need upwards of 100,000 new personal support workers to provide care over the next 10 to 15 years in order to provide adequate care to residents. "It is a time bomb," he said. Essential Workers The same could be said of the health system at large. None of the lofty goals of the federal or provincial politicians will be possible if they don’t find a way to persuade workers to stay in hospitals, clinics and long-term care centres across Canada, said Linda Silas, president of the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions. "They don't have the staff to do the job," she said. Staff shortages have been the common theme among some of the most serious issues underlying the public-health crisis in Canada. Dozens of emergency rooms have been forced to close temporarily or reduce hours because there weren't enough staff to treat urgent injuries and illnesses. The Canadian Medical Association estimates nearly five million Canadians don't have a family doctor. And hundreds of thousands of Canadians are sitting on wait-lists for backlogged surgeries and diagnostic tests. Health unions and professional associations want a national strategy to keep doctors, nurses and personal support workers in their jobs as well as train new staff to bolster their ranks. Silas said after years of burnout and moral distress over not being able to care for their patients properly, nurses in particular have said, "I've had enough." Nurses in Ontario have also balked at a law limiting pay increases to one per cent a year. Data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows that because of new graduates, the supply of nurses is still growing. However, many have chosen not to take full-time positions, and existing staff are increasingly eyeing early retirement, Silas said. The heavier demands of the job since the pandemic, combined with fewer and fewer people to do the work, has created what even the federal health minister calls a crisis. "We need to stop the bleed," Silas said.

Defence minister says Canada supports U.S. downing of suspected Chinese spy balloon Supports downing balloon Photo: The Canadian Press In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingston, N.C., area, with an airplane and its contrail seen below it. The federal defence minister says Canada "unequivocally supports" the United States government's decision to shoot down a high-altitude surveillance balloon that was suspected of spying for China, noting the balloon violated Canadian airspace. Fighter jets downed the balloon off the Carolina coast on Saturday afternoon after it had travelled over sensitive military sites across North America. Anita Anand issued a statement hours later saying she and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were briefed on the operation by the national security and intelligence advisor and the chief of the defence staff beginning on Friday night and continuing Saturday. She said Canada has been closely engaged with its American counterparts on the decision and went on to thank the U.S. for its close collaboration. A Pentagon official described the object as a manoeuverable surveillance balloon flying at an altitude of about 18,288 metres, with a "payload" or basket underneath. On Friday, Anand's office declined to comment on whether the balloon flew over Canadian airspace, but her Saturday statement says it "violated U.S. and Canadian airspace and international law." “Officials in the national security community have been working bi-nationally and Canada has been closely engaged with its U.S. counterparts on the decision and unequivocally supports the actions taken," Anand said in the statement. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday he ordered U.S. officials to shoot down the balloon earlier this week and that national security leaders decided the best time for the operation was when it moved over water. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has said the balloon was a civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research that "deviated far from its planned course" because of winds. Anand noted Saturday that Norad, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, had been "tracking and analyzing the trajectory and actions" of the balloon. "The co-operation between Canada and the United States through Norad ensures the security and defense of North American air sovereignty, and we thank its members for having the watch," she said. Pentagon officials have said one of the places the balloon was spotted was over the state of Montana, which is home to one of America's three nuclear missile silo fields at Malmstrom Air Force Base. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement the decision to shoot down the balloon "safely" over U.S. waters was "taken in coordination, and with the full support, of the Canadian government." "And we thank Canada for its contribution to tracking and analysis of the balloon through Norad as it transited North America," Austin said in the statement. Global Affairs Canada said Friday that officials summoned Chinese Ambassador Cong Peiwu to express disapproval over the balloon. U.S. officials also announced Secretary of State Antony Blinken was postponing a planned high-stakes weekend diplomatic trip to China.

RCMP say man dead after police fired during confrontation on an Alberta First Nation Killed in police altercation Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP say a confrontation between officers and a suspect on a First Nation in northern Alberta has ended with officers firing guns and the suspect dead. Police say in a statement that officers responded to a firearms complaint from a home in Cold Lake First Nation on Saturday morning, and that they contained the residence and attempted to make contact with the suspect. They say there was a confrontation that resulted "in at least one officer discharging a firearm." RCMP entered the home and the suspect, a 45-year-old male resident of Cold Lake First Nation, was found dead. They say firearms were found in the residence, but that no officers were injured. The statement says the province's police oversight agency, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, has taken over the investigation into the circumstances of the shooting.

Hailed as green energy source, northern Quebec lithium project divides Cree Lithium project divides Cree Photo: The Canadian Press Thomas Jolly poses on the shore of Champion Lake, Nemaska, James Bay region in northern Quebec. Type the word “Nemaska” into a search engine and most results refer to Nemaska Lithium, the company that sought bankruptcy protection in 2019 before being partly bought out by the Quebec government’s investment agency. The episode resulted in tens of thousands of small investors losing significant savings. However, Nemaska is above all a Cree community in the heart of the boreal forest, more than 1,500 kilometres from Montreal. They share their territory with a wide variety of species, and caribou herds have long visited the area, drawn by its abundance of lichen. These fragile ecosystems are home to a multitude of threatened species that will soon have to deal with new visitors: starting in 2025, approximately 15 heavy trucks a day will roar through these ancestral hunting grounds carrying the thousands of tonnes of ore that Nemaska Lithium plans to mine. According to the promoters, the region contains some of the world’s largest deposits of spodumene, a rock from which lithium — key to the energy transition and the electrification of transport networks — is extracted. Nemaska Lithium describes itself as a corporation that “intends to facilitate access to green energy, for the benefit of humanity.” The Whabouchi open pit mine will be located about 30 kilometres from the village of Nemaska, in the watershed of the Rupert River, considered one of Quebec’s ecological gems. “If the water becomes contaminated by the mine, I don’t see how we can limit the damage to the food chain,” says Thomas Jolly, who was chief of Nemaska from 2015 to 2019, stressing the importance of fishing to his community. Nemaska means “Place of Plentiful Fish,” and that is what led the Cree to build their community here in 1979 after a proposed Hydro-Québec dam project threatened to flood their ancestral village. (In the end, the Crown corporation chose to build its reservoirs elsewhere, and the flooding of Old Nemaska never occurred.) “At the time, the Department of Indian Affairs wanted to impose another site on us, but it was partly a swamp … so we chose to settle here instead, where it’s dry, in a place where there is everything we need to hunt and fish,” Jolly said in an interview in Nemaska. Various other Hydro-Québec projects have led to an increase in mercury levels in lakes and rivers near Nemaska, to the point where for some bodies of water, public health authorities recommend eating no more than two fish of certain species per month. According to public health data, one of the waterways with the highest mercury levels is the Nemiscau River, which is also set to receive mine effluent from Nemaska Lithium. “How much more contamination can these streams handle?” Jolly wonders. He explains that history has taught him to be wary of the studies carried out by the mining company on the environmental impacts of lithium extraction. “Hydro-Québec said they didn’t know (the mercury contamination) would happen,” he says. “Come on!” The construction of the mine will cause the elimination of a lake and a stream in addition to modifying several other bodies of water. In total, the negative effects on fish and fish habitat are estimated at 54,600 square metres, according to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, and Nemaska Lithium is working to implement a compensation plan for this loss of habitat. The federal government’s approval of the mine comes with dozens of conditions, including protecting water quality. In an interview with The Canadian Press, Vincent Perron, the director of environment and stakeholder relations at Nemaska Lithium, says the company has "a very comprehensive and rigorous water quality monitoring program." Perron explains that Nemaska Lithium, among other things, is committed to verifying every three years “the level of heavy metals in the flesh of fish, starting during the construction of the mine and until the end of a five-year period following its closure.” He stresses that “a water treatment plant will be installed to treat the excess drainage water before it is released into the Nemiscau River.” Company documents show that 10 species of mammals with a special status — either threatened, vulnerable or at risk — may frequent the mine area, including the wolverine and the woodland caribou as well as various species of birds, such as the golden eagle. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada cited potential “habitat loss and fragmentation” for those species but said the impact would not be significant because of the availability of similar habitat nearby and mitigation measures proposed by the proponent. For Jolly, regardless of mitigation measures, “it’s obvious” that animals will be negatively affected by the blasting, the extraction and transportation of ore. He wants the mine administrators to consider traditional Indigenous knowledge and not just “book science” in managing the risks. “You, people from the south, when you talk about animals and plants, you use the word species," he says, "but we call them educators.” Nemaska Lithium says it wants its mine project to set a benchmark for environmental responsibility. Powered by renewable electricity from Hydro-Québec, it will be one of "the greenest lithium producers in the world," says Perron. The project will have "one of the lowest intensities of production in the world in terms of CO2 equivalent emissions from processing and transportation combined," he said. "It is nearly three times lower than the global average, and more than six times lower than China.” However, Jolly stresses that hydro power is not as green as some people make it out to be. The environmental impacts of large dams are considerable, he says, citing examples of entire communities that have had to relocate because of flooding. Hunting grounds were submerged and mercury levels shot up in fish, among other upheavals in the James Bay Cree's traditional way of life. The Quebec government has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Nemaska Lithium. Premier François Legault, who wants Quebec to export electric vehicle batteries worldwide and be a leader in 21st-century transportation, considers the company “an important component of the green economy.” Jolly questions why lithium mined from Cree lands should be a central part of the government's plan to combat climate change. “Who is responsible (for the climate crisis)?” he asked. “Is it up to us to pay and suffer for what they have done?” He says the project was approved by the band council without properly consulting the population, a critique echoed by another former chief, George Wapachee. In his book "Going Home", published last fall, Wapachee writes that the decision to accept the lithium mine “was made without the approval of community members.” But while many in Nemaska are worried about the mine, it also gives hope to those who see it as an important tool for economic development. At a hearing in 2015, former Chief Matthew Wapachee presented a petition that included about 100 signatures in support of the project. “Nemaska Lithium should be commended in recognizing and ensuring that this partnership is founded on mutual trust, protection of the environment and respect of Cree rights and traditional way of life,” Matthew Coon Come, who was then grand chief of the Grand Council of the Crees, said in a press release at the time. Even though some in Nemaska say they were not sufficiently informed about the mine project, Nemaska band council spokesperson Laurence Gagnon maintains that the community was regularly consulted at annual general meetings. The council accepted the project "100 per cent for the economic benefits," she said in an interview. She said the village is expected to receive annual royalties. “We are talking about several million dollars over 30 years for the community,” she said. This money “returns to our citizens for better infrastructures, better services.” Current Chief Clarence Jolly was among the elected officials who in 2014 voted to ratify the agreement with the mine. Over a period of several months, The Canadian Press made numerous attempts to speak with him to discuss the impacts of the mine and its social acceptance, but he declined all requests. Gagnon explained the chief’s refusal by noting that the lithium mine was “a sensitive subject” that he preferred “not to discuss during an election period.” The chief offered to provide an interview after the community elections later this month.

Canadian hitmakers vie for Grammys alongside some of pop music's biggest stars Canadians vie for Grammys Photo: The Canadian Press A view of the red carpet appears prior to the start of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jordan Strauss-Invision-AP Pop superstars Bryan Adams, Michael Bublé and Drake could emerge Grammy Awards winners today, but it's the Canadian hitmakers behind the scenes who are chasing some of the top prizes. While mixer Serban Ghenea isn't as recognizable as the stars he works with, the Romania-born, Canada-raised pop wizard is nominated six times this year, including a staggering four times in the album of the year category as part of the team behind projects by Coldplay, Lizzo, Adele and Mary J. Blige. Ghenea also shares a nomination with Blige for record of the year, where they'll compete against Winnipeg-born mixer Jesse Ray Ernster and the team that worked on Doja Cat's "Woman." And producer Boi-1da, born Matthew Samuels, has four nods, including two in the album of the year category. He holds another for best rap song with Jack Harlow and Drake, one of four nominations the famed Toronto rapper has for various collaborations. Four-time winner Bublé’s “Higher” is up for traditional pop vocal album, while Adams could win his second Grammy for “So Happy It Hurts" in best rock performance. Most of the 91 categories are handed out at an industry ceremony before the broadcast that streams on the Grammys website. The 65th Grammy Awards air on Citytv and CBS hosted by Trevor Noah. Other leading Canadian contenders to note include Montreal conductor and pianist Yannick Nézet-Séguin who has five nods in the classical categories. And North Vancouver's Tobias Jesso Jr. holds three for his work with Adele and Harry Styles, including one for songwriter of the year.

Calls grow to declare Toronto homelessness a public health crisis after extreme cold Declare health crisis? Photo: The Canadian Press John eats a hot dinner at a meal program for the homeless and marginally housed at St. Stephens-in-the-Fields Church in Toronto on Friday, December 23, 2022. Councillors in Toronto are set to consider keeping warming centres open 24-7 for the rest of the winter amid growing calls for homelessness to be declared a public health crisis in the city. Most of Ontario was under extreme cold warnings late last week, with frigid temperatures presenting greater risks for those without proper shelter. Calls to keep warming centres open around the clock in Toronto have been growing, with community workers and medical providers saying the city policy to open them once temperatures reach -15 C, or -20 C with wind chill, is cruel, not based in evidence and could be causing preventable cold-related injuries. The centres open at 7 p.m. on the day an alert is issued and stay open until noon on the day an alert ends. Coun. Alejandra Bravo – who helped introduce a motion that recommends the city provide 24-7 indoor warming locations until April 15 – said a lack of available spaces to take shelter from the cold means those experiencing homelessness are taking refuge in unsuitable public spaces. "We're in a situation where public libraries, the transit system, 24-hour restaurants, all manners of buildings people can access are actually de facto shelter spaces right now," said Bravo. "They're showing up in emergency departments, putting a huge strain on emergency departments simply because they want to get inside ... that's not a recipe for the health of anyone or social harmony." Bravo's motion – set to be considered Tuesday – includes a call for the declaration of homelessness as a public health crisis. It further requests a review of the procedures for the opening of city-run warming centres. According to the city's daily data on shelter occupancy, 99 per cent of warming centre spaces were occupied on Friday when an extreme cold warning was in effect — with only one space unoccupied. The Ontario Human Rights Commission on Friday expressed concern about the “significant lack of cold weather services in Toronto, and across the province, for people experiencing homelessness.” It called on all levels of government to limit what it called “historic and ongoing systemic discrimination” faced by homeless people. “Keeping members of our community from freezing to death on the streets is part of that essential work," it wrote in a statement. City spokesperson Alex Burke said the four city-run warming centres don't turn anyone away. "If a location is at capacity, staff facilitate referrals to other spaces as space became available and support with transportation," Burke wrote. In a statement Friday, the city said it had increased its warming centre capacity from 142 spaces to 195, while opening 237 temporary contingency spaces at various shelter sites. It also said it added 432 additional spaces to the shelter system. The city was not able to provide specific costs associated with operating the warming centres, stating they vary depending on factors like location and the number of days a site is open. Unity Health Toronto, a hospital network in Toronto, said last month that it has seen an increase in cold-related injuries like hypothermia and frostbite this winter. It said its hospitals have also seen injuries from strategies used to survive outside, like sleeping in unsafe areas, overdoses due to substance use or unhoused patients coming to emergency departments to warm up. "Without places to go, many of our patients face unnecessary challenges completing their recovery," it wrote in a statement. "At the same time, keeping patients in the emergency department or on a hospital ward for longer than is medically necessary reduces the availability of acute care beds." A 2019 research review of coroner's records and emergency department charts from five downtown Toronto hospitals found that most cases of injury and death due to cold happen in moderate winter weather. The research by the MAP Centre for Urban Health Solutions found that between 2004 and 2015, 72 per cent of hypothermia cases in people experiencing homelessness occurred in temperatures warmer than -15 C. Diana Chan McNally, a harm reduction case manager at the non-profit All Saints Church, said the city needs to prioritize funding for more spaces for unhoused people over increases to the police budget. Toronto Mayor John Tory announced a proposed $48.3-million increase to the police budget, which would in part go toward the addition of about 200 officers and bring police funding to just over $1.1 billion for 2023. "Why is it that we're arguing for something as basic as a warming centre, a place for people to go to not freeze to death?" Chan McNally said. In nearby Hamilton, the municipality said it is re-evaluating its cold response policy after "a realized gap" in its winter response services in December, when recreation centres used as warming centres were closed for staff holidays, as well as increased demand for shelter spaces. Hamilton city council voted in January to spend an expected $415,000 to add daily overnight warming spaces and keep them open until the end of March. However, Rob Mastroianni, manager of homelessness and housing support, said the 21 available spaces at the Hamilton's only coed overnight drop-in centre have generally been at capacity in recent days. As a result, users have to be cycled in and out every hour, he said. In St. Catharines, Ont., outreach worker Emily Spanton said options for homeless individuals are limited. The city's only warming centre runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily, she said, and there aren't enough shelter beds or overnight emergency shelter spaces to accommodate hundreds of unhoused residents. At the city's breakfast program for unhoused individuals recently, Spanton said she attended to many people with frostbite, including one man whose toe came off when she changed his socks. "It was fully blackened," she said. "He told me that he was considering breaking into an abandoned building just to stay warm." Adriana Di Stefano, a Toronto doctor and member of Health Providers Against Poverty, said cold-related injuries like the one Spanton saw are preventable, and can be traumatic for people experiencing homelessness, who often don't have access to followup care. "The solution seems very simple: provide shelter, provide warming centres, provide supportive housing, provide long-term housing," she said. "There's a lot of talk about these things but we need action now, because it's cold now. The injuries are happening now, the hospitals are overloaded now."

Ottawa expands price caps to Russian petroleum products to reduce revenues Price caps on Russian oil Photo: The Canadian Press VF Tanker 9 oil tanker ship, which departed from Russian Temryuk port on December 12, sails under the 15 July Martyrs Bridge at the Bosphorus strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. The federal Finance Department says Canada is joining its fellow G-7 countries plus Australia to expand caps on Russian oil to include seaborne petroleum products from that country. The department says the maximum price for seaborne Russian-origin petroleum will be US $100 per barrel for "premium-to-crude" products as of Sunday, and US $45 for "discount-to-crude" products. It says in a press release the new caps build on a Russian crude oil price limit announced in December, adding both moves will weaken President Vladimir Putin's ability to fund the war against Ukraine. The Department of Finance says the caps will be enforced by prohibiting buyers who do not abide by the price caps from obtaining services from companies in the G7 or Australia. It says the price cap mechanism has been designed to reduce Russian revenues while recognizing the importance of stable energy markets and minimizing negative economic effects. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Russian oil revenues have already declined since the first price cap took effect and the additional price caps "will be another blow to Putin's war chest."

Inuit, environmental groups call for stronger measures to reduce underwater noise Reducing underwater noise Photo: The Canadian Press Narwhals swim between sea ice floating in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago. Hunters from Pond Inlet, Nvt. — known as Mittimatalik in Inuktitut — have said they're seeing fewer narwhal in areas where they were once abundant, making it harder to feed their families, and that the whales' behaviour is changing. Lisa Koperqualuk, vice chair of the Inuit Circumpolar Council, says that's because of noise from ships. "It impacts our culture when marine animals are disturbed and are not in their usual places," she said, adding hunters have to travel further to find narwhal. Research has found narwhal are sensitive to noise. Aerial surveys indicate their numbers are declining in Eclipse Sound on the northeastern end of Baffin Island during the summer. A 2020 report by the Fisheries Department suggests that could be due to increasing ship traffic from mining, cruises, ice breaking and development, as well as other factors such as the presence of killer whales or natural movement in the region. Newly revised international guidelines on reducing underwater noise from ships recognize the unique effects on Inuit, but environmental and Inuit organizations say stronger measures are needed. The International Maritime Organization's subcommittee on ship design and construction met in London last week, where members agreed on revisions to the 2014 guidelines. They include updated technical knowledge and sample templates for underwater noise management plans. The draft updated guidelines also reference Indigenous knowledge and Inuit Nunaat, or Inuit homeland in the United States, Canada, Greenland and Russia. There, it states effects from underwater noise on marine life could be greater due to ice breaking, the presence of noise-sensitive species and Indigenous hunting rights. "That is something ICC is really encouraged about because really we are the first Indigenous organization to have a voice at the IMO," Koperqualuk said. The council, which represents about 180,000 Inuit worldwide, wanted a separate section included in the guidelines focusing on challenges particular to the Arctic and Inuit Nunaat. For instance, it said noise travels further in cold water and expressed concern about the consequences for marine species Inuit rely on for food, culture and livelihoods. Koperqualuk said there was interest in specific recommendations for ships operating in these waters, such as using Indigenous knowledge in voyage planning, but the north-specific section was ultimately not included in the guidelines because it's not universally applicable. Koperqualuk also noted the guidelines are voluntary and there has been little uptake by ship owners. Andrew Dumbrille with the Clean Arctic Alliance, made up of 20 non-profit organizations, agreed there is a need for mandatory measures. He pointed to a 2019 study on implementation of the existing guidelines overseen by World Wildlife Fund Canada, the Chamber of Shipping America, World Maritime University and Transport Canada. Several organizations reported they were a low priority as they are not mandatory as well as barriers such as the lack of baseline measurements for underwater noise or reduction targets. "These new guidelines are more detailed and they have the latest science and latest perspective on not only underwater noise impacts but technology fixes and management solutions," Dumbrille said. "Unfortunately these guidelines are still voluntary and so that's problematic on a number of levels." The revised guidelines are to be submitted to the Marine Environmental Protection Commission in July for approval. A working group tasked with reviewing the guidelines ran out of time last week to finalize a list of suggested next steps, areas needing further research and assessment, and suggestions to increase awareness and uptake of the guidelines. Dumbrille said a correspondence group will continue that work. "The pathway to regulatory measures is slow," he said. "Some people are saying it's not fast enough to respond to the threat and the urgency and the need around addressing underwater noise because our oceans are getting louder and that's especially true for the Arctic." The Arctic has some of the lowest underwater sound levels on Earth, but research suggests that could change as new shipping routes open due to sea ice loss. A study published in the scientific journal Environmental Pollution in October predicts underwater noise emissions from ships could double every 11 and a half years on average without incentives or regulatory steps. A 2021 report by the Arctic Council found noise pollution from ships had doubled in some areas of the Arctic between 2013 and 2019. Fisheries and Oceans Canada says underwater noise has been linked to a wide range of effects on marine species that rely on sound, including behavioural changes, habitat loss, increased stress levels and permanent injury or death. Transport Canada saidit's pleased with the revised international guidelines, but acknowledged more work is needed. In June 2021, Transport Canada announced the Quiet Vessel Initiative with $26 million in funding over five years to test the most promising technologies, vessel designs, retrofits and operational practices to make ships quieter. Ottawa has also been developing an Ocean Noise Strategy which, it expects to launch later this year.