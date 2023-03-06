Prince George family assaulted at Red Robin

Prince George 11:51 am - 6,689 views A Prince George family took to social media to explain how they were attacked by a manager at Red Robin.

Trudeau announces supports for Ukraine, hydrogen deal with Europe as EU head visits

Canada 11:49 am - 1,877 views Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced more support for Ukraine and a new hydrogen agreement with Europe on Tuesday alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Bruce Willis' wife begs paparazzi to 'keep their distance'

Entertainment 11:47 am - 8,051 views Emma Heming Willis has begged the paparazzi to "keep their space" from her and her husband Bruce following his dementia diagnosis. The 67-year-old Hollywood star was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia almost exactly after his family announced his retirement from...

Government adds indecency, abortion offences to list of 'unjust' historic convictions

Canada 11:42 am - 2,883 views People who have been convicted of a number of indecency and anti-abortion offences that are no longer on the books can now have those convictions expunged.

Two people sent to Salmon Arm hospital after dispute over money turns physical

Salmon Arm 11:30 am - 3,865 views A dispute over money sent two people to hospital in Salmon Arm Monday.

SORCO raptor rescue excited to welcome back the public with their annual open house

Penticton 11:28 am - 1,166 views After a lengthy hiatus due to the pandemic, the SORCO Raptor Rehab Centre will be opening its doors to welcome the public back this May.

Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot helps Vernon company hire much-needed employees

Vernon 11:00 am - 3,116 views Vernon's Kingfisher Boats was facing a problem common in many industries – they had more work than workers.