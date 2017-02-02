3 stages of dementia

Photo: Times of Malta

Dementia Aware: What you need to know about the three stages of dementia

Dementia will affect each person differently.

Its impact can depend on the type of dementia the person has and what the person was like before the diagnosis: personality, lifestyle, relationships, physical health, mental health and health history.

The changes a person with dementia will usually experience are best understood in three stages:

Stage 1 - the Early Stage

Stage 2 - the Middle Stage

Stage 3 - the Late Stage.

Remember, that not all people with dementia will display all the symptoms listed below.

These are merely guidelines to help caregivers to be aware of potential problems and to allow them to think about the person with dementia’s future care needs.

Stage 1 - Early Stage

In the early stage of dementia, the changes a person may experience can be gradual and subtle, and it is not uncommon for some to be dismissed as a senior moment or old age.

The person may experience:

Memory loss – particularly for things that have just happened

Difficulty making decisions, handling money, paying bills

Not knowing the time of day or day of the week

Become lost in familiar places

Have unusual reactions – anger, aggression

Loss of interest in hobbies, social activities

Problems talking properly – repetition, mixing up words or forgetting words, stammering or stuttering

Stage 2 - Middle Stage

As the dementia progresses, the person will have trouble with day to day living and:

Is unable to cook, clean or shop

Needs help with personal hygiene – washing, dressing, using toilet

May start falling

Easily misplace items (purse in microwave) or hide items (soiled incontinence pads)

Has increased difficulty with speech

May become lost in the home and outside the home

Has difficulty driving

May see or hear things which aren’t there (hallucinations)

May become very forgetful of recent events, people names

Show problems such as repeated questioning and calling out, clinging, repeated telephone calls to family, disturbed sleep, inappropriate behaviour, anxiety, paranoia

May start wandering and/or sundowning (late day confusion)

May become very dependent on caregiver or family/friends

Can no longer manage to live alone safely

Stage 3 - Late Stage

At this stage, the person with dementia is almost totally dependent, memory problems are very serious and the physical side of dementia becomes more obvious.

The person may: