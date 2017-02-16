Trump revising travel ban
The Canadian Press -
Feb 16, 2017 / 11:32 am | Story:
189020
Photo: The Canadian Press
President Donald Trump's administration says it does not want a larger appellate panel to review a ruling keeping its travel ban on hold and will instead revise the ban.
The administration said in a court filing on Thursday that it will replace the travel ban with a new one in the near future.
COMMENTS WELCOME
Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.