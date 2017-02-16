38866
35303

World  

Super fan gets super date

- | Story: 188997

Eugenie Bouchard is not one to welch on a bet.

Her date with random Twitter fan is why you never bet against Tom Brady

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., went on a date with New England Patriots fan John Goehrke on Wednesday night after the two agreed to a bet over Twitter during Super Bowl 51.

Bouchard had tweeted that she “knew Atlanta would win” with the Falcons holding a big lead over the Patriots during the NFL’s championship game. The fan then asked her to go on a date if the Patriots somehow ended up winning and in what must have seemed like a low-risk reply, Bouchard said, “sure.”

After New England came back to win 34-28 in overtime she tweeted: “Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady.”

Goehrke, a 20-year-old student, told the Kansas City Star last week: “I’ve been a big fan of hers for a couple of years now and I was going through Twitter and it was only the second quarter when I saw her tweet.

“I just thought to myself it’s not over. That idea kind of just popped in my head, so I went through with it.

“I thought maybe there was a chance she would respond, but I thought there was no chance she’d actually agree to it.”

On Wednesday, Bouchard followed through on the bet and tweeted a photo of the two of them in the backseat of a car with the caption “Just met my ‘Super Bowl Twitter Date’ John. On our way to the @BrooklynNets game!”

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
38451
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
38813
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


All about the US President’s transport system

All about the US President’s transport system

Must Watch
The secret service devotes a tremendous amount of energy and money to keep the president safe while traveling. It really makes...
lorde_to_drop_new_material_next_month_-_report.jpg
Lorde to drop new material next month – report
Music
Lorde's long-awaited new material appears to have been given...
Super Mario 64 completed in 4 minutes 21 seconds
Super Mario 64 completed in 4 minutes 21 seconds
Must Watch
If only I had a time machine, I would use it to show this to...
TheTango-BestOfSeven-0215201704
Best of Seven – Sporty Girls
Galleries
If you don’t think fitness is sexy then you better think...
Gordon Ramsay challenges amateur cook to keep up with him
Gordon Ramsay challenges amateur cook to keep up with him
Must Watch
In just 15 minutes and with his back turned, Gordon Ramsay...

39320