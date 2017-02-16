Super fan gets super date

Photo: Twitter

Eugenie Bouchard is not one to welch on a bet.

Her date with random Twitter fan is why you never bet against Tom Brady

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., went on a date with New England Patriots fan John Goehrke on Wednesday night after the two agreed to a bet over Twitter during Super Bowl 51.

Bouchard had tweeted that she “knew Atlanta would win” with the Falcons holding a big lead over the Patriots during the NFL’s championship game. The fan then asked her to go on a date if the Patriots somehow ended up winning and in what must have seemed like a low-risk reply, Bouchard said, “sure.”

After New England came back to win 34-28 in overtime she tweeted: “Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady.”

Goehrke, a 20-year-old student, told the Kansas City Star last week: “I’ve been a big fan of hers for a couple of years now and I was going through Twitter and it was only the second quarter when I saw her tweet.

“I just thought to myself it’s not over. That idea kind of just popped in my head, so I went through with it.

“I thought maybe there was a chance she would respond, but I thought there was no chance she’d actually agree to it.”

On Wednesday, Bouchard followed through on the bet and tweeted a photo of the two of them in the backseat of a car with the caption “Just met my ‘Super Bowl Twitter Date’ John. On our way to the @BrooklynNets game!”