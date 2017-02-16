39440
35303

World  

'Day Without Immigrants'

- | Story: 188968

Immigrants across the country are expected to stay home from school and work on Thursday to show how critical they are to the U.S. economy and way of life.

"A Day Without Immigrants" actions are planned in cities including Philadelphia, Washington, Boston, Houston, Chicago and New York. The protest gained momentum on social media and by word of mouth.

It comes in response to President Donald Trump, whose administration has pledged to increase the deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally. Trump campaigned on building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and blamed high unemployment on immigration. As president, he's called for a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries from coming into the U.S.

Organizers expect thousands of people to participate or show solidarity with workers.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
37525
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
38818
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


TheTango-BestOfSeven-0215201704

Best of Seven – Sporty Girls

Galleries
If you don’t think fitness is sexy then you better think again. Vote for who you think is the sportiest below!
Gordon Ramsay challenges amateur cook to keep up with him
Gordon Ramsay challenges amateur cook to keep up with him
Must Watch
In just 15 minutes and with his back turned, Gordon Ramsay...
TheTango-DailyDose-0215201781
Daily Dose – February 16, 2017
Daily Dose
Today’s Daily Dose has absolutely no distractions or...
TheTango-DailyDose-0215201796
Daily Dose – February 16, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
No paranoia to be found here…
scarlett_johansson_monogamy_is_unnatural.jpg
Scarlett Johansson: ‘Monogamy is unnatural’
Showbiz
Scarlett Johansson is not convinced monogamy is natural. The...

35762