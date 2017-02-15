Russia rumours dog Trump

Photo: The Canadian Press

President Donald Trump blamed intelligence officials and the media Wednesday for what he called the "very, very unfair" treatment of his ousted national security adviser and for "illegally leaked" information about reported contacts between his campaign advisers and Russian officials.

Trump's comments come amid a new swirl of controversy over his ties to Russia. The White House said Michael Flynn was forced to resign this week after misleading Vice-President Mike Pence and other Trump aides about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. before the inauguration.

But in his first public comments on Flynn's firing, Trump appeared to side with his former aide, saying it was "really a sad thing that he was treated so badly."

Trump is said to favour Vice Admiral Robert Harward, a former Navy SEAL, as his next national security adviser, according to a White House official. Harward met with top White House officials last week and has the backing of Defence Secretary Jim Mattis.

Flynn's ouster was a blow to a White House struggling to find its footing in Trump's first weeks in office. The questions about Russia only deepened late Tuesday when The New York Times reported that U.S. agencies had intercepted phone calls last year between Russian intelligence officials and members of Trump's 2016 campaign team. Current and former U.S. officials who spoke to the Times anonymously said they found no evidence that the Trump campaign was working with the Russians on hacking or other efforts to influence the election.

Trump didn't directly address the veracity of the report during a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but lashed out at what he called the "criminal act" of leaking information. Earlier Wednesday, Trump tweeted that "classified information is illegally given out by 'intelligence' like candy. Very un-American!"

The president ignored shouted questions about whether his advisers were in touch with Russian officials. His spokesman denied such contacts as recently as Tuesday afternoon.

Democrats called for an independent investigation into Trump's Russia ties and urged Republicans to join them.

"This is a moment for Republicans to put country ahead of party," Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy said. "There's only one or two times like this in your political career where you face a moment like this where what's good for your country may not be good for your party."

Flynn maintained for weeks that he had not discussed U.S. sanctions in his conversations with Russia's ambassador. He later conceded that the topic may have come up.