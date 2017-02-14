39413

World  

Wash-BC bullet train?

- | Story: 188837

Ultra high-speed ground transportation could soon connect Vancouver, Portland and Seattle.

Washington state Governor Jay Inslee has proposed a 2017 to 2019 transportation appropriation bill, and accounted for $1 million toward planning of the multimodal transportation, most likely to be a Japanese or European-style bullet train.

That will fund a study to identify the costs and benefits of the ultra high-speed ground transportation along a north-south alignment between Oregon and B.C.

According to the bill, “ultra high-speed" means 250 mph or more.

The state will provide a report of its study to the governor and transportation committees by Dec. 15. 

Stations are proposed for Vancouver,  B.C.,  Bellingham, Everett, Seattle, SeaTac, Tacoma, Olympia, and  Vancouver,  Wash.,  and Portland,  Ore.,  with  an  option  to  connect  with  an  east-west alignment in Washington state and with a similar system in California. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
38819
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
38451
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
37778
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37778


TheTango-SingleJokes-0214201705

Jokes about being single that will make you laugh, then cry

Galleries
February 14th is now upon us, and whether you’re newly single or forever alone, it’s a crappy day to be solitary for a...
TheTango-SingleJokes-0214201714
Jokes about being single that will make you laugh, then cry (2)
Galleries
Happy Singles Awareness Day!
Guy does drums, guitar and vocals simultaneously in an insane cover of Tom Sawyer
Guy does drums, guitar and vocals simultaneously in an insane cover of Tom Sawyer
Must Watch
This is what happens when you get kicked out of the band.
mel_b_im_so_down_to_make_spice_girls_reunion_happen.jpg
Mel B: ‘I’m so down to make Spice Girls reunion happen’
Music
Mel B has pleaded with fans to be patient over a potential Spice...
Cracking an 80 foot long whip. Well, trying to at least.
Cracking an 80 foot long whip. Well, trying to at least.
Must Watch
I highly doubt this is even top 10 of the stupidest things this...

38743