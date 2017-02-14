38555
35303

World  

Sued over bumblebee

- | Story: 188826

An environmental group is suing the Trump administration for delaying an endangered-species designation for the rusty patched bumblebee.

The Natural Resources Defence Council says the U.S. Department of Interior broke the law by postponing the listing without public notice and comment. It was scheduled to take effect Feb. 10. But one day before that, the department put off the effective date until March 21 because of the administration's temporary freeze on new regulations.

Rebecca Riley, attorney for the environmental group, said Tuesday the bee is headed toward extinction and there's no legitimate reason for the holdup.

The suit was filed in U.S. District Court in New York City.

The department had no immediate comment but said last week the move wasn't expected to affect conservation efforts for the bumblebee.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
38003
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
38484
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
39359
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


TheTango-SingleJokes-0214201705

Jokes about being single that will make you laugh, then cry

Galleries
February 14th is now upon us, and whether you’re newly single or forever alone, it’s a crappy day to be solitary for a...
TheTango-SingleJokes-0214201714
Jokes about being single that will make you laugh, then cry (2)
Galleries
Happy Singles Awareness Day!
Guy does drums, guitar and vocals simultaneously in an insane cover of Tom Sawyer
Guy does drums, guitar and vocals simultaneously in an insane cover of Tom Sawyer
Must Watch
This is what happens when you get kicked out of the band.
mel_b_im_so_down_to_make_spice_girls_reunion_happen.jpg
Mel B: ‘I’m so down to make Spice Girls reunion happen’
Music
Mel B has pleaded with fans to be patient over a potential Spice...
Cracking an 80 foot long whip. Well, trying to at least.
Cracking an 80 foot long whip. Well, trying to at least.
Must Watch
I highly doubt this is even top 10 of the stupidest things this...

34942