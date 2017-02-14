Search called off for boat

Photo: Contributed

The search has been called off for the six veteran fishermen aboard a crabbing boat missing in the icy, turbulent Bering Sea.

The fishing vessel Destination went missing early Saturday after an emergency signal from a radio beacon registered to the ship. The signal originated from 2 miles off St. George, an island about 650 miles west of Kodiak Island.

The Coast Guard released a statement Monday night saying the search has been suspended.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the six crewmembers during this extremely difficult time," said Rear Adm. Michael McAllister, commander of the Coast Guard 17th District. "The decision to suspend a search is always difficult and is made with great care and consideration."

Out of respect for the families, the owners of the vessel were not releasing names of crewmen, who are all experienced, professional fishermen, said spokesman Mike Barcott in an email from Seattle.

"This is a terrible tragedy for them and the fishing community," Barcott said. "Our hearts are broken for their loved ones who are now left with the certainty of this tragic sinking."

The search began after the Coast Guard received the signal from the Destination's emergency beacon. The device can by activated manually or automatically when it hits seawater.

Searchers found the device in a debris field along with an oil slick, life ring and buoys.

A C-130 transport plane joined the Coast Guard cutter Morgenthau in the search for the 98-foot vessel. Upon arrival, the crew of the plane reported 30 mph winds, 5- to 8-foot waves and an air temperature of 20 degrees.

The Coast Guard received no mayday call indicating a problem with the vessel, Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren Steenson said.

Bad weather is the main hazard for Bering Sea fishing vessels at this time of year, said Lt. Brenden Kelley, operations officer and navigator on the Kodiak-based Monroe, a sister vessel to the Morgenthau.