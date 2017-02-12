38737
35303

World  

Church killer wants retrial

- | Story: 188658

Convicted South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof has asked for a new federal trial, saying prosecutors didn't have jurisdiction to bring their case against him.

Roof's attorneys made that request Friday, claiming the U.S. government failed to prove his use of the internet, highways and a gun manufactured out of state were sufficient enough links to allow religious obstruction charges.

Roof, 22, was sentenced to die earlier this year for killing nine black members of Charleston's Emanuel AME Church in June 2015. In a videotaped confession to FBI agents, Roof admitted to his role in the killings and told jurors in his closing argument that he still felt compelled to commit them.

In the motion, Roof's attorneys argued his case happened entirely in South Carolina and involved only "incidental and everyday use" of areas affected by the commerce clause, like the internet or purchases from another state. The argument mirrors ones made by Roof's attorneys during his trial.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel overruled those challenges and allowed all of the charges against Roof to stand.

Roof had attorneys during his trial but fired them during the sentencing phase, avoiding potential evidence about his mental state that he didn't want made public at trial.

Roof remains in custody in the Charleston County jail, where he awaits a death penalty trial in state court. That case, which had been set to begin last month, was postponed while his federal trial was still ongoing and has not been rescheduled.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
36513
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
38522
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34966


This guy knows how to have a good time

This guy knows how to have a good time

Must Watch
Tom Moravec affixed a set of wheels onto a wooden pallet and proceeded to ride down an entire tram track in Bratislava,
drew_barrymore_hospitalized_after_santa_clarita_diet_concussion.jpg
Drew Barrymore hospitalized after Santa Clarita Diet concussion
Showbiz
Drew Barrymore was in hospital for two days after suffering a...
TheTango-ModernValentines-0210201747
Modern Valentine’s Day cards for the one you love
Galleries
If you’ve got a special someone in your life then you need...
TheTango-ModernValentines-0210201737
Modern Valentine’s Day cards for the one you love (2)
Galleries
Times change but true love lasts forever.
This Macaw was most definitely a doggy in his past life
This Macaw was most definitely a doggy in his past life
Must Watch
Everybody likes a good belly rub.

38014
38743