38866

World  

Pope's a football fan

- | Story: 187978

Look out, Lady Gaga. The pope is joining the Super Bowl frenzy.

Pope Francis has recorded a video message that will be shown during Sunday's Super Bowl game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

A Vatican spokesman says the message is expected to be played on the screen at NRG Stadium in Houston either before the game or during the first quarter.

In the message, the pope says he hopes the Super Bowl will be "a sign of peace, friendship and solidarity for the world."

Francis is an avid sports fan who often speaks of how sports can bring about social change. He has previously taken to Twitter for the Olympics and soccer's World Cup. This is his first Super Bowl message.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
38453
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
38447
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


prince_harry_and_meghan_markle_practically_living_together.jpg

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘practically living together’

Showbiz
Actress Meghan Markle and her royal beau Prince Harry are "practically living together" while she's on a break from...
TheTango-GeniusIdeas-0203201714
Genius ideas that we can all appreciate
Galleries
People who come up with ideas like these ones are destined to...
TheTango-GeniusIdeas-0203201704
Genius ideas that we can all appreciate (2)
Galleries
Got any great ideas of your own? Let us know in the comments!
Kia’s football commercial
Kia’s football commercial
Must Watch
Watch Melissa McCarthy during the Big Game as she sets off on a...
michael_buble_and_wife_confirm_cancer-stricken_son_is_progressing_well.jpg
Michael Buble and wife confirm cancer-stricken son is ‘progressing well’
Music
Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato has confirmed...

37436