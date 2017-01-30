38630

World  

Obama breaks silence

- | Story: 187420

Former President Barack Obama praised protesters who amassed across the country in opposition to President Donald Trump's immigration orders, breaking his silence on political issues for the first time since leaving office.

"The president fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion," Obama's spokesman, Kevin Lewis, said.

In his first statement on behalf of the former president, Lewis said Obama was "heartened" by the amount of engagement taking place in U.S. communities. Lewis, a former White House official, pointed out that Obama used his last official speech as president to talk about Americans' responsibility to be "guardians of our democracy," even in nonelection years.

"Citizens exercising their constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake," Lewis said.

Lewis didn't specifically invoke Trump's immigration order. But he rejected comparisons between Trump's recent actions and Obama's foreign policy decisions.

Trump said he took cues from Obama by temporarily banning travel to the U.S. from citizens of seven countries that Obama's administration identified as places of terrorism concern. But Obama's designation related strictly to eligibility to enter the U.S. without a visa; he never considered a travel ban.

Obama's office also circulated excerpts from a speech the former president gave in November 2015, in which he called the idea of a ban on Muslims "shameful."

"That's not American. That's not who we are. We don't have religious tests to our compassion," Obama said in the aftermath of attacks in Paris that prompted calls for the U.S. to restrict Syrian refugees from entering the United States.

Trump and the White House have vigorously disputed the notion that Trump's order is a "Muslim ban." Trump's halts all refugee admissions for 120 days, suspends the Syrian refugee program indefinitely and also suspends entry to the U.S. from seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days. But the White House has stressed that dozens of other Muslim-majority countries aren't included.

Lewis' comments mark the first time Obama has weighed in on Trump's actions since Obama left office on Jan. 20. In his final weeks as president, Obama said he planned to follow George W. Bush's example by giving his successor room to govern without being second-guessed.

Yet Obama pointedly reserved the right to speak out if Trump violated what Obama called basic American values. He suggested a ban on Muslims or a move by Trump to deport immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children would cross that threshold.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
37304
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
38207
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
38083
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Screen Shot 2017-01-30 at 1.20.30 PM

Monday Sports Gifs – January 30, 2017

Galleries
Some trick plays, fantastic flops, and more in this weeks Monday Sports Gifs! untitled Tiny Hawk Benitez Magic! untitled untitled...
Screen Shot 2017-01-30 at 1.19.32 PM
Monday Sports Gifs – January 30, 2017 (2)
Galleries
A gallery that will knock you out! She would knock you out...
Avalanche rescue dogs are awesome!
Avalanche rescue dogs are awesome!
Must Watch
At the Breckenridge Resort in Colorado, six Very Good Doggies are...
ozzy_osbourne_im_not_a_sex_addict.jpg
Ozzy Osbourne: ‘I’m not a sex addict’
Music
Randy rocker Ozzy Osbourne has revealed his 2016 sex addiction...
Screen Shot 2017-01-30 at 10.17.28 AM
Audio from ‘Spinal Tap’ turns Donald Trump up to 11
Must Watch
Why does it feel like Donald Trump is Nigel Tufnel and the rest...

37103
36358