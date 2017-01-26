Chip away at drunk driving

Photo: Image via: www.Fastcocreate.com

A new Tostitos chip bag can tell if you’ve been hitting the sauce.

The “Party Safe” bag is a limited edition chip bag being rolled out for Super Bowl 51 and was created by Tostitos and Goodby Silverstein & Partners.

A sensor is connected to the outside of the bag and is calibrated to detect traces of alcohol on a person’s breath.

If the bag detects any alcohol, a red LED light in the shape of a steering wheel will appear on the outside of the bag. Not only will it detect booze but also an Uber code with a “don’t drink and drive” message will appear.

Apparently, the bag is equipped with technology that allows you to tap your phone to the bag to receive a free ride from Uber.

Tostitos partnered with MADD to give a $10 off an Uber ride on Super Bowl Sunday and all that is needed is a Tostitos UPC code.